A native daughter returns home to become our new library director! Bekkum Memorial Library welcomes Mandy Peterson back to Westby. We are thrilled! Our beloved director, Rachel Lysne, has helped with this seamless transition before returning to the school setting to follow her passion in education.

After living many places around the state and receiving her master's in library and information science (MLIS), Mandy decided she’s “coming home."

Most recently Mandy’s been the adult programs director at the Sparta public library. Before that she was a library director in the Onalaska public school district. The culmination of this broad experience makes her the perfect professional for our Westby public library. We are in good hands.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in psychology at UW-La Crosse, Mandy realized she needed to go for her passion. Loving everything about English -- writing, researching, reading and journalism, getting an MLIS from UW-Milwaukee was a no-brainer.

Mandy is very familiar with our Westby Area School District. Not only did she do her student teaching under that phenomenal Westby Elementary LMC director, Darla Schroeder, and middle school with Rachel Fresia, she attended Westby through high school. It’s a family affair for Mandy, as her dad is the elementary principal, Bruce Peterson, and her grandmother, Bonnie Peterson, is a favorite substitute teacher.

This unique connection provides Mandy with an excellent focus on the school and community collaboration! That’s a win-win for all.

“Let’s talk about books!,” says this positive new director. She’s in the right place.

There’s already a lot happening going forward. Stop in soon to welcome our new commander-in-chief.

Glad you are home, Mandy Peterson.

Postscript: Our Bekkum 4th Friday Book Club lost one of its own this past week. We will miss the gentle wisdom of Pat Klos. Attending last month’s discussion of our book, "People We Meet On Vacation," Pat shared some wonderful memories. Rest in peace, library friend.