“If you hear a voice within, say you cannot do something, then by all means, do that thing, and that voice will be silenced.”—From “The Secret Life of Sunflowers” by Marta Molnar.

This summer read was recommended to me by my dear friend, Caroline Shirley, 90 years young. A big attraction of this story is exploring how the power of positive thinking can help you do anything you want. It explains that the secret to a joyful life is awareness. Caroline is a living example of this!

This inspiring novel is based on the true story of artist Vincent van Gogh’s sister-in-law, Johanna Bonger. As a young widow, Johanna inherits the then worthless van Gogh paintings. And as history shows, “the plot thickens” from there. Meanwhile, the story moves between that time and the present day.

Published in 2022, New York Times Bestselling Author Dana Marton is writing as Marta Molnar. Enjoy this engrossing novel about creative, empowered and like- minded women who live in different centuries.

Meanwhile, as summer break from school continues for many children, including my grandson, I’ve picked up the 1960s classic, “The Cricket in Times Square” by George Selden. My sister, Carol, made me promise to read this to her 7-year-old phone friend. The Newberry honored chapter book engages Quin and me as the fireflies emerge, and the night sounds rise. We believe we can hear Chester Cricket himself.

A long way from his pastoral home, chirping Chester takes a wrong turn in a picnic basket and ends up in the Big Apple. But good souls are everywhere, and an adventure of a lifetime begins. This endearing book is loaded with delightful illustrations, enhancing the story for a young reader.

There’s still plenty of time to enjoy these long summer days. Slow down and allow yourself the pleasure of a good book or two.

That’s just what we are experiencing at our Pop-Up Libraries throughout the summer. Last week we visited with dozens of young readers and their families as they checked out books. Seasoned educators and librarians are there to help you find something just for you.

Westby public library is out and about enjoying community events, but our brick and mortar is hoping to see you, too.