Small in stature, but mighty in spirit. This describes many around here, but what comes to mind is our own Westby public library. Our offerings to the community continue to flourish!

The last two weeks we embarked on something completely new. Offering our first summer school collaboration with the Westby Area School District, we hosted 15 eager and energetic kindergarten through second-grade students for an hour of hands-on exploration and interactive storytelling.

To be honest, it took us a few days to get our library bearings regarding expectations. Understanding first hand, the swing into summer vibe, we balanced social hi jinks, STEAM projects and active listening for this class. And one book comes to mind that made us stop, look and listen. This book spoke to the heart of every soul present.

The book is “Yes, I See You” by Jodi Dee and Sogand Seydjoo. Here’s an example of the expression, “Don’t judge a book by its cover!” Slightly ethereal, I knew I was taking a risk with some already pretty cool dudes entering third grade this fall. Yet something struck a chord with feeling vulnerable and alone. With eyes riveted, we shared about our losses and loneliness. No one gets a free ride on this Uffda Bond road.

This story is just right for a quick read. The first time I read it was to a group of Norseland Grands and our Lil Tot Storytime. I had to get the Kleenex…

After the success with this older group of kiddos, I’m bringing it out one more time for our Coon Valley Summer School class after their Read and Swim class. First we’ll do some science with making slime, a fan favorite. Then we’ll find some shade and settle in on our Bekkum quilt and enjoy this tender and touching story about being a living creature on earth.

Yes, Bekkum Memorial Library sees you.