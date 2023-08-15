The Westby public library mission is: “Providing opportunities to learn, share, grow and play.”

We take this figurative declaration quite literally as well!

As our summer peaks with reading challenges, story-time programs, pop-up libraries and live music events, nature’s magic is quietly growing a story of its own on the Bekkum patio.

Thanks to the nurturing hands of librarian Kim Wahl, our mission to grow manifests itself in the form of gorgeous garden herbs, veggies and flowers. Need a little something extra for a special meal coming up? Stop in and pluck some basil, tarragon, oregano, dill and more! I will even share my recipe for my favorite dish—tarragon roast chicken! And while I’m at it, how about one of the best dill pickle recipes ever by the original cook from The Villa Louis—“Sunshine Pickles” ready in three days!

Kim has created her own self-directed program this year. She began with some successful outreach to local growers. As a result, she scored free seeds, planting information as well as plants, including those grown from Ms. Betsi Bishop’s high school students. Early this summer when Mr. Alex Gluch’s high school carpenters arrived with our planter boxes, Kim went on a roll.

She had a vision for utilizing this outdoor space and it is having a beautiful impact. Every Wednesday, Kim sets out a cooler of freshly picked garden items for our patrons to grab on their way out. Whether the garden is bringing in the patrons or the patrons are taking advantage of that day’s good fortune, it’s a win-win for the library and the community.

The success of Kim’s Garden launch has planted seeds for expansion next year. I can’t wait to see what plans she’s digging up.

Incorporating the garden for our little sprouts at story time brings the mission full circle. Using all our senses to explore herbs, flowers and vegetables; we do indeed provide an opportunity to learn, share, play, as well as grow.

Now I’m going to pick some of those colorful nasturtiums for a special salad tonight.

Hope to see you at the Saturday, Aug. 19 Adult Social at 5:30. Live music and lots of basil on the patio – a delightful evening for the senses.

Bon Appetit.