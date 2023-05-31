Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

“All Together Now!”. Immediately I think of the catchy ditty from the 1939 movie “Gulliver’s Travels,” nevertheless; I love the summer reading program theme!

This timely focus is about unity, friendship and kindness—just what the world needs now.

Our Westby public library is blooming with take and make kits, stories and outreach projects involving stewardship and connecting with the community.

Beginning June 1 until July 31, we will be immersed with Westby School District, homeschoolers and ALL community members as we promote our reading challenge. Each participant will have the summer to complete a reading log. When it’s turned in, they will get a prize bag and be entered for a terrific grand prize.

On Wednesday, July 19, these readers will be invited to our Westby pool party — hotdogs and ice cream included. What an optimal way to celebrate while keeping the skills we’ve learned during the school year intact.

Come to our Pop-Up Library beginning June 8 and through July at Westby’s Burgers in Davidson Park and the Norse Market. It’s “Hometown USA,” as the melodies of John Phillip Sousa drift through the enticing aromas of grilled burgers and brats. Stop by our table for an enriching “Grab and Go” kit. Our first one will include all the materials to make”slime” — a fan favorite. Each packet will include ideas and projects devoted to our theme. If you are a Westby school student, you can check out some books as well.

Whether it’s our littlest community member helping to set the dinner table or a dynamic family on a mission to help with an elderly neighbor’s yard, there will be something for everyone as we promote unity and kindness.

Stop in to collect a weekly “Brag Tag” when your youngster checks out a book. The kiddos love collecting all eight. Every week provides an opportunity to talk about: gratitude, responsibility, perseverance, respect, kindness, creativity, empathy and honesty.

These powerful words provide an opportunity to plant integral seeds of humanity.