I still remember the day I jumped off the diving board for the first time at my YMCA. I was 8 years old, somewhat terrified and my dad was sitting in the balcony. I’m sure this is one of the reasons this book struck a chord in me.

Our Bekkum Library/Westby Elementary Story Walk is showcasing an endearing new story — “Jabari Jumps” by Gala Cornwall. It delightfully leads us into summer and is reminiscent of our own Westby pool—a favorite hot spot.

I relate to Jabari in many ways. I felt I was on that diving board with him. If I jumped into 12 feet of water, would I come back up? Would I remember what I’d learned in swim class? I had graduated to minnow and my teacher thought I was ready. As I looked up to the smiling eyes of my pops, I took a sideways hop off the board to be closer to the edge. Bobbing right up, I swam to the wall. I will never forget that feeling that I could do this. After my third hop, the teacher urged me to jump straight off the board. You bet. I’ve got this. What a freeing experience.

Jabari, his dad and little sister are excited for this big day. But once faced with the big moment, things don’t go as planned. His dad’s wisdom and compassion help Jabari unpack his concerns. He allows him the space to do it when he’s ready. Because of this it doesn’t take long.

Jabari takes that terrific leap with a splash, straight off the board. While the pictures tempt us with summer fun to come, the big takeaway is that it’s okay to be scared of doing something you’ve never done before—a big jump to understanding and managing our feelings.

I hope you stop behind Westby Elementary to read this story as you stroll along the amazing vista. Jump in, the water’s fine!