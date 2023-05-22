The 55th Syttende Mai celebration in Westby is now in the history books.

The two-day festival, which celebrates the city’s Norwegian heritage, opened Saturday morning in Fellesskap Square with the unveiling of four 4-foot by 8-foot plywood panels that were painted years ago by Westby High School students and were enhanced with four plywood cutouts of nisse created and painted by the late Evelyn Larson, who also designed the annual Syttende Mai buttons from 1970 until 2018. At one time the panels and Larson’s nisse hung on the former Vosseteig Funeral Home building (now Treasures on Main) facing First Street.

The opening ceremony also included Brian Rude singing the national and Norwegian anthems, the raising of American and Norwegian flags, Mayor Danny Helgerson reading a proclamation and the unveiling of the refurbished previous Syttende Mai Royalty float.

In addition to the kickoff, the celebration included the Elaine Lund Memorial Kiddie Parade Saturday morning, an arts and crafts fair both days, Norwegian crafts for children on Saturday, a car and bike show Saturday, an antique tractor pull Saturday, kids bike races Sunday morning and the Big Parade Sunday afternoon, among other events and activities.

“Looking back at Westby Syttende Mai memories” was the theme of the weekend.