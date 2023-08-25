Three big winning tickets, two on Saturday and one on Monday were sold by Wisconsin Lottery retailers during the last five days.

The excitement started on Saturday, Aug. 19, when winning tickets of $350,000 (SuperCash!) and $50,000 (Powerball) were purchased from the R-Store on 4101 Schofield Ave in Schofield and at BP on 5606 S. Packard Ave in Cudahy for the SuperCash! and Powerball drawings.

The winning SuperCash! numbers were 8-17-18-22-33-37. For the Powerball win, the winning ticket matched four of five numbers (1-25-27-38-62) plus the Powerball (13).

The SuperCash! win is the second big prize sold by the R-Store this year. In February, the Lottery retailer sold a $200,000 winning scratch ticket.

Terri, R-Store manager said, "I'm so happy for one of our regular customers to win again. The scratch ticket winner was a regular too."

Monday, Kwik Trip on 603 S. Main St. in Viroqua joined the fun. The store sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing. The ticket included the $1 Power Play option turning a $50,000 win into a $100,000 win because of the 2X Power Play multiplier.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.