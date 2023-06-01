The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites the public to celebrate National Trails Day on Saturday, June 3. Whether by foot, bike, ATV or horse, Wisconsin has thousands of miles of trails to enjoy.

Wisconsin is home to 50 state parks, 15 state forests and 44 state trails, with trails for all abilities and activities. Several properties offer dedicated trails for mountain biking, ATVs or horseback riding, and with over 24,000 acres of state trails, there are plenty of ways and places to explore.

There are several ways to celebrate trails on June 3, including:

Join the DNR and Dane County Parks for a National Trails Day Celebration from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Capital City State Trail/ Lower Yahara Trail Trailhead.

Check out the Ice Age Trail Alliance’s schedule of events. From a backpack shakedown to trail races to hikes, there are events for everyone on Ice Age Trail segments around the state.

Learn about trail building and maintenance at Wildcat Mountain State Park.

Take a guided hike at Point Beach State Forest.

A full list of events is available on the DNR's events calendar.

For people looking to get more involved with trails, the DNR offers volunteer opportunities at most state parks, forests and trails for trail maintenance and stewardship. Current opportunities are posted on the DNR’s website.

Additionally, Wisconsin State Park Friends Groups are always looking for members interested in volunteering their time, services and support to enhance Wisconsin’s state parks, forests, trails and recreation areas. Find or join a group by visiting the DNR's Friends Groups webpage.