The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has scheduled a public involvement meeting to present information regarding the proposed improvements and gather public comments on the reconstruction of North Main Street (High Echo Lane—Locust Street) in the city of Westby along US 14 in Vernon County. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Community Room at Bekkum Memorial Library, 206 N. Main St., Westby. The meeting will be an open house format with a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting facility is handicap accessible. Hearing impaired persons requiring an interpreter may request one by contacting WisDOT Project Manager Jay Adams at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711).

Proposed improvements

North Main Street (US 14) between High Echo Lane and Locust Street is planned to be reconstructed. The approximately 1.6-mile project will replace the pavement structure, improve intersections, improve bike and pedestrian accommodations, replace the storm sewer system, and update the street lighting system. North Main Street will be reconstructed with two travel lanes along with parking lanes between South Street and Black River Avenue.

The North Main Street and Main Street intersection (US 14-US 61-WIS 27) will be reconstructed as a roundabout while other associated access and safety improvements will be included. The project construction is planned to be completed in stages so trafﬁc can be maintained through the corridor at all times while utilizing a local road detour along Coon Prairie Road and Bekkedal Avenue for a limited amount of time. This project will require the acquisition of right-of-way and temporary limited easements for construction. Construction is currently programmed for 2024 and 2025.

Contact information

If you are unable to attend the meeting or would like additional information, contact project manager Jay Adams at 608-785-9027. Written comments can be mailed to Jay Adams, WisDOT Southwest Region—La Crosse, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse, WI 54601-6767, or sent by email to jay.adams_@dot.wi.g-av.