A woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two vehicles, Sunday, July 30, at North Elk Run Road in the town of Webster.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Sherry L. Morrison, 50, was attempting to jumpstart a vehicle in her driveway, when the first vehicle rolled ahead, pinning her between the two. La Farge Fire was able to free her from between the vehicles. La Farge EMS transported her to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.