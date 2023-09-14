At 4:29 p.m., a motorcycle operated by Adam L. Krejci, 38, was traveling westbound on County Road P near Big Valley Road in the town of Whitestown. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Krejci left the roadway, glanced off of a rock face, and was thrown a short distance from the motorcycle. Krejci was wearing his proper protective equipment and complained of back pain.