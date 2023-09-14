A Woodstock, Illinois, man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday, Sept. 9, on County Road P near Big Valley Road.
At 4:29 p.m., a motorcycle operated by Adam L. Krejci, 38, was traveling westbound on County Road P near Big Valley Road in the town of Whitestown. According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Krejci left the roadway, glanced off of a rock face, and was thrown a short distance from the motorcycle. Krejci was wearing his proper protective equipment and complained of back pain.
Krejci was transported by ambulance to Vernon Memorial Hospital.
The La Farge Ambulance Service and the La Farge Fire Department assisted at the scene.