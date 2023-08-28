Vernon County children came to Blackhawk Park, Wednesday, Aug. 16, to experience a morning of fishing at the first annual Cops & Bobbers.

The event, which was organized by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Shawna McDowell, drew 36 youth ages 9 to 15, who had the opportunity to fish with law enforcement officers from throughout the county.

McDowell said she had been to similar events in La Crosse and Crawford counties and loved it. That prompted her to send emails to law enforcement agencies in the county to see if there was interest in having that kind of event. The response was positive.

“There are kids who may not have had the opportunity to fish,” she said. “I feel attendance will triple next year.”

The children rotated through three stations. They learned how to cast with magnetic poles, fished with an officer from the shore of the Mississippi River and had a pontoon ride.

In addition, there was a fly-fishing demonstration, a demonstration by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Dax, a fish shocking demonstration by DNR fisheries staff along the shore and a talk about the species of fish in the river, a hot dog lunch and a fish fry featuring local fish from the river.

“We want to do this every year and hopefully it will get bigger and better,” McDowell said.

Sheriff Roy Torgerson said the event gives youth a chance to have a positive interaction with law enforcement. “A lot of people pitched in to make it happen,” he said.