Congregate senior dining to reopen next month in La Crosse County

Three congregate dining sites for La Crosse County seniors are set to reopen next month after being closed for the past year due to the pandemic.
The Aging & Disability Resource Center of La Crosse County announced it will open dining facilities in La Crosse, Holmen and Onalaska, hoping to bring a social aspect back to the aging community after a year of isolation as more and more of the greater community becomes vaccinated.
A recent survey of area seniors showed that 30% of respondents were experiencing loneliness, officials told the La Crosse County Health and Human Services Board Tuesday night.
"A lot of responses that we have received referenced loneliness, being alone in general, depression, feeling isolated," said Carissa Pagel-Smith, manager of the ADRC.
"I just kind of sat back and just felt very inspired in some ways," Pagel-Smith said. "What could we do to simply sort of bring back some connection, some socialization, some health and wellbeing to the older adults in our community?"
The dining facilities will reopen on a phased approach, starting April 5 with the new St. Andrew Street senior center site, which was just recently completed in partnership with the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.
The Onalaska Community Center will reopen for lunch on April 12, and the new Holmen Area Community Center will open on April 19.
Using guidance from the La Crosse County Health Department, these spaces are all non-residential, community-based settings to ensure adequate spacing and safety. Individuals will need to register a day in advance to attend the meals, and there will be limited seating.
Masks will also be encouraged when not eating, a COVID screening will be done at the door, and it will be limited to one person or couple per table, with options to offer different social programming before or after meals to help engage the participants more.
"It's very apparent (seniors) are in need of that connection, and if our program can provide a little bit of that, that's very exciting to us," Pagel-Smith said.