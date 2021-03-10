Congregate senior dining to reopen next month in La Crosse County

If You Go

To register for lunch, call the ADRC at 608-785-5700. Transportation options available.

Hours and details on the three dining sites available:

Saint Andrew Street

Where: Former La Crosse Footwear building at 1407 St. Andrew Street, La Crosse

When: Starting April 5th, serving lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday

Other details: Personal tours of the space and other programming provided before or after lunch service. For more information contact the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department at 608-789-8640 or 608-519-2988.

Onalaska Community Center

Where: 515 Quincy Street, Onalaska

When: Starting April 12, serving lunch at 11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday

Holmen Area Community Center

Where: Dave & Barb Skogen Boys & Girls Club at 600 N. Holmen Drive, Holme

When: Starting April 19, serving lunch in shifts at 11 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday

Other details: Programming provided before or after lunch service. For more information contact the HACC at 608-399-1870 or at holmencc.org.