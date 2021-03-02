Couleecap launches new emergency rent assistance program

A new rental assistance program will help low-to-moderate income households maintain housing and battle financial hardships during the pandemic.

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program was announced by Gov. Tony Evers recently, and will be operated by Couleecap in the Coulee Region.

The WERA program will be able to offer direct financial assistance to households that have experienced a loss of income, are at a risk of losing housing, and fall at or below the 80% county median income level.

"The program comes as tenants and landlords attempt to manage a year-long pandemic that continues to create economic hardship for many," Couleecap said in a statement announcing the program Monday.

Officials hope to offer the assistance through the end of the year, or until funds are used up, which are provided by federal COVID relief.

Households that make 60% or below the county median income will be prioritized, Couleecap said, but anyone at 80% can apply.

The funds can be used to help pay rent or utilities, including previous past charges dating back to the beginning of the pandemic, officials said, and all applicants could also be eligible to receive state energy assistance, and will receive social service support.