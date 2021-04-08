Council approves 5th Ave affordable housing, switch in fire station projects

The La Crosse Common Council approved two somewhat controversial development projects Thursday night, paving the way for a new affordable housing complex and deciding to alternate fire station renovation projects for the year.
After one of two lengthy debates from the evening, the council voted to approve the zoning for a proposed affordable housing complex in the Washburn Neighborhood.
The project has been controversial in past weeks as neighbors pushed back, and almost failed in the last council cycle, but was given new life and gained some new supporters, passing Thursday with only two opposing votes.
The proposed housing complex would include 12 units of affordable housing with rent ranging from $750-850, and would demolish an existing building at the corner of Fifth and Division and a detached garage, which have sat vacant.
But neighbors have expressed concern that the project could bring more crime and drug use to the area, and that the owner has a bad history with rental properties in the neighborhood.
Around 10 objection letters had been submitted to the city from residents as of Thursday night, including newly elected council member of that district, Chris Woodard, who also lives within a block of the project.
Some council members remained against the project, in-part to show support for the neighbors, with some also concerned that Reliant Real Estate Solutions, the manager of the property, did not use the additional month they were given to do more outreach in the neighborhood.
"The idea that we had one body of the city denying this, another one moving it forward, yet the opportunity was given for more outreach and that was never taken. That's a red flag for me," council member Larry Sleznikow said.
But others said it was a project that would help the council tackle poverty issues in the city, and support spanned members with different ideals.
"We can't depend on filling the gaps in our neighborhoods with quarter of a million dollar houses, or apartment buildings where the market rents are in the $1,200-1,400 range," said council president Gaul.
"I realize that it's a heavy lift, but it's a heavy lift that we need to make, and I think it's an important move we need to make, particularly at this time of transition on the council," Gaul said. "Because these projects more often than not are an issue, and I believe that we need to positively address these if we ever want to deal with, successfully, the affordable housing issues that we have in La Crosse."
"As your resident conservative, we still have to worry about the little people," said council member Doug Happel, who was just re-elected to another term on Tuesday.
"I don't think the minimum wage should be raised by the government, but people who are making $15 an hour or less need a place to live. And we keep talking about taking care of the homeless and taking care of low income people — this is an example of where we can do something," he said.
"Even though all of this may not directly connect with some of my philosophies, this is an important thing we do,
"And if there's a problem with the people there, and this is the advantage of being elected to another four-year term, you can be really blunt. If there's a problem with people living in these areas, that's why we have a police department, which is not going to be defunded," Happel said.
The legislation that passed Thursday was only a rezoning to move the lot out of commercial and into residential, another component that convinced some members to approve. Planning and design of the actual complex will still need to go through a separate process.
Others who supported said they were worried about the precedent that might be set, especially as a new council and mayor are ushered in this month, and that denying one project based on an owner's history could leave the city open to a discrimination case.
The project has gone through several votes and a lot of changed minds to get to this point — two denials from the City Plan Commission, one denial and one approval from the Judiciary & Administration Committee, and one referral and now approval from the Common Council, as well as a recommendation for approval from the city's planning department.
Council member Justice Weaver was the most recent change of heart. After voting against the project in J&A, he said Thursday that he was concerned over the lack of outreach from the owners, but ultimately agreed the city needs more affordable housing.
The project was approved with council members Chris Kahlow and Sleznikow the only opposing votes.
There is no set timeline on the project, but the property managers indicated in earlier discussions that they hope to utilize the upcoming construction season.
Station No. 2 will get this year's makeover
Officials had another lengthy debate over which fire station to rebuild this year, after city staff proposed a switch in plans so that the historical preservation process for Station No. 4 could play out.
The plans have largely garnered disapproval from the city's North Side aldermen, who fear the neighborhood is getting continued neglect when it comes to development.
Station No. 4, a 1940 building at 906 Gillette Street, was set to be demolished later this year and make way for a modern facility, but petitioners paused the process last month.
Instead, officials proposed using the funds for the remodel to instead build a new Station No. 2 while historical groups decide what to do with the historic building.
"This drives me crazy, and I don't think I've been one to pick out carpet in a fire station or anything like that, but us even considering this boggles my mind. And for the life of me, the North Side finally is able to get something new, something fresh, something where we'd have staff there, and something to be really proud of, and we seem to be throwing it away because of the unknown for the old fire station," said council member Scott Neumeister.
"I beg of all of you, especially you that are leaving the council, to do something positive for the North Side of La Crosse, back us on this, and keep the darn station intact and move forward and get the new station for us," he said.
Much of the debate over the switch has been about timing, some members wondering why one way might be faster than the other to still get a new station built this year.
Fire Chief Ken Gilliam told the council Thursday, with comments from a representative from the city's architect for the project, that while either redesigning Station No. 4 or creating the design for Station No. 2 will both take between 3-5 months, it's the future of the existing building that will adds to the timeline.
"I don't think I can in good faith start designing a fire station across the alley from it," Gilliam said, "without knowing what will become of that old building. Because there is a chance that we would build a beautiful new fire station and then our hopes on the old station wouldn't come through and now we've got this dilapidated structure sitting next to it."
A group currently has a bid out to get the building on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places, which would essentially prevent it from being demolished, and officials believe it's likely to be approved.
Some suggestions have been proposed, including earlier Thursday from the Preservation Alliance of La Crosse, to use the building as a museum, restaurant or housing and build the new facility south of it, but to redevelop the 1940 structure would mean going back to the planning department, finding a developer, approving a plan and executing it — which has been known to take months to years.
And without knowing exactly what the existing building might become, officials said are cautious to build a new fire station as its neighbor.
"I think that it's bad practice and it would be a bad move for the city and the city taxpayers to try and build a facility, a new facility around the existing Station No. 4, until we know what the fate of existing Station No. 4 is. I think that is very shortsighted and unnecessary until we know that station's fate," Gaul said.
"We can either give Station No. 4 a chance to continue to exist in some fashion, or we can tear it down and move forward. If we really want to be honest about trying to allow Station No. 4 building to stand, we need to allow the time for that to play out," he said.
The council approved moving up to $7.2 million in funding from existing projects, though that number could be lower depending on how much is remaining after in-process projects such as design fees are paid.
The council members that voted against the resolution included the three North Side representatives, Neumeister, Andrea Richmond and Barb Janssen, with the support of Kahlow, who chairs the Heritage Preservation Commission.
Gilliam said he can start design work on Station No. 2 as early as Friday, and the goal is to work on the same timeline and have shovels in the ground this fall, with completion next spring.