Council approves 5th Ave affordable housing, switch in fire station projects

"I beg of all of you, especially you that are leaving the council, to do something positive for the North Side of La Crosse, back us on this, and keep the darn station intact and move forward and get the new station for us," he said.

Much of the debate over the switch has been about timing, some members wondering why one way might be faster than the other to still get a new station built this year.

Fire Chief Ken Gilliam told the council Thursday, with comments from a representative from the city's architect for the project, that while either redesigning Station No. 4 or creating the design for Station No. 2 will both take between 3-5 months, it's the future of the existing building that will adds to the timeline.

"I don't think I can in good faith start designing a fire station across the alley from it," Gilliam said, "without knowing what will become of that old building. Because there is a chance that we would build a beautiful new fire station and then our hopes on the old station wouldn't come through and now we've got this dilapidated structure sitting next to it."

A group currently has a bid out to get the building on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places, which would essentially prevent it from being demolished, and officials believe it's likely to be approved.