Council approves police, transit raises; more funding for PFAS investigation

The La Crosse Common Council approved raises for two of the city's departments Thursday night, which will go into effect in the new year.

The police and transit departments each received raises negotiated through a collective bargaining agreement by their unions.

The police department will see an annual 3% raise for all employees over the next three years, and the transit department an annual 2.5% raise over the next two years.

Also on the council's agenda was extending the city's declaration of emergency amidst the pandemic.

The new declaration will extend the declaration for another 90 days, or mid-March, with the expectation that another extension will be likely.

City officials also approved a new state grant recently awarded to the La Crosse Center for COVID-19 expenses.