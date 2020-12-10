Council approves police, transit raises; more funding for PFAS investigation

The La Crosse Common Council approved raises for two of the city's departments Thursday night, which will go into effect in the new year.
The police and transit departments each received raises negotiated through a collective bargaining agreement by their unions.
The police department will see an annual 3% raise for all employees over the next three years, and the transit department an annual 2.5% raise over the next two years.
Also on the council's agenda was extending the city's declaration of emergency amidst the pandemic.
The new declaration will extend the declaration for another 90 days, or mid-March, with the expectation that another extension will be likely.
City officials also approved a new state grant recently awarded to the La Crosse Center for COVID-19 expenses.
The $196,317 grant can be used for reimbursement of expenses or replacement of lost revenues that occurred because of the pandemic between March 1 and Dec. 30.
The council also approved using $75,000 from the city's contingency fund to continue the investigation of Polyfluoroalkyl Substances near the airport.
Most recently, officials launched a well-testing program for some residents on French Island where the possible contamination occurred. The testing was set to wrap up in November, but no evaluation has been reported by officials yet.
According to the city's resolution transferring the funds, these dollars were freed up after COVID expenses were reimbursed by CARES Act funding.
Certain property and zoning approvals were also granted for new developments around the city, including River Point District, a new North Side fire station, and the city's newest Kwik Trip.
The Kwik Trip, which will be company's largest store and is slated to come a year later due to the pandemic, caused a minor debate amongst staff and officials over unsigned documents.
Officials with Kwik Trip did not sign certain documents ahead of Thursday's meeting, warranting some concern to grant them zoning approval to demolish a motel at the future site of its new store.
But according to one council member, because of high crime occurring at the South Side vacant motel, officials did not want to wait until the January meeting to grant them permission to demolish the building.
The council voted to hold a special meeting once the documents are signed, to avoid any unnecessary delays.
