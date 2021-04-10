Council approves rezoning for 5th Ave affordable housing complex

The La Crosse Common Council paved the way for new affordable housing by approving the zoning for a proposed housing complex in the Washburn Neighborhood.
The project has been controversial in past weeks as neighbors pushed back, and almost failed in the last council cycle, but was given new life and gained some new supporters.
Council approved it with only two opposing votes on Thursday night.
The proposed housing complex would include 12 units of affordable housing with rent ranging from $750-850, and would demolish an existing building at the corner of Fifth and Division and a detached garage, which have sat vacant.
But neighbors have expressed concern that the project could bring more crime and drug use to the area, and that the owner has a bad history with rental properties in the neighborhood.
Around 10 objection letters had been submitted to the city from residents as of Thursday night, including newly elected council member of that district, Chris Woodard, who also lives within a block of the project.
Some council members remained against the project, in-part to show support for the neighbors, but also concerned that Reliant Real Estate Solutions, the manager of the property, did not use the additional month it was given to do more outreach in the neighborhood.
“The idea that we had one body of the city denying this, another one moving it forward, yet the opportunity was given for more outreach and that was never taken. That’s a red flag for me,” council member Larry Sleznikow said.
But others said it was a project that would help the council tackle poverty issues in the city, and support spanned members with different ideals.
“We can’t depend on filling the gaps in our neighborhoods with quarter of a million dollar houses, or apartment buildings where the market rents are in the $1,200-1,400 range,” said council president Martin Gaul. “I realize that it’s a heavy lift, but it’s a heavy lift that we need to make, and I think it’s an important move we need to make, particularly at this time of transition on the council. Because these projects more often than not are an issue, and I believe that we need to positively address these if we ever want to deal with, successfully, the affordable housing issues that we have in La Crosse.”
Ccouncil member Doug Happel, who was just re-elected to another term on Tuesday, also expressed support.
“As your resident conservative, we still have to worry about the little people,” Happel said. “I don’t think the minimum wage should be raised by the government, but people who are making $15 an hour or less need a place to live. And we keep talking about taking care of the homeless and taking care of low income people — this is an example of where we can do something. Even though all of this may not directly connect with some of my philosophies, this is an important thing we do,
“And if there’s a problem with the people there, and this is the advantage of being elected to another four-year term, you can be really blunt. If there’s a problem with people living in these areas, that’s why we have a police department, which is not going to be defunded,” he said.
The legislation that passed Thursday was only a rezoning to move the lot out of commercial and into residential, another component that convinced some members to approve. Planning and design of the actual complex will still need to go through a separate process.
Others who supported said they were worried about the precedent that might be set, especially as a new council and mayor are ushered in this month, and that denying one project based on an owner’s history could leave the city open to a discrimination case.
The project has gone through several votes and a lot of changed minds to get to this point — two denials from the City Plan Commission, one denial and one approval from the Judiciary & Administration Committee, and one referral and now approval from the Common Council, as well as a recommendation for approval from the city’s planning department.
Council member Justice Weaver was the most recent change of heart. After voting against the project in J&A, he said Thursday that he was concerned over the lack of outreach from the owners, but ultimately agreed the city needs more affordable housing.
The project was approved with council members Chris Kahlow and Sleznikow the only opposing votes.
There is no set timeline on the project, but the property managers indicated in earlier discussions that they hope to utilize the upcoming construction season.