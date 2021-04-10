Council approves rezoning for 5th Ave affordable housing complex

“The idea that we had one body of the city denying this, another one moving it forward, yet the opportunity was given for more outreach and that was never taken. That’s a red flag for me,” council member Larry Sleznikow said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But others said it was a project that would help the council tackle poverty issues in the city, and support spanned members with different ideals.

“We can’t depend on filling the gaps in our neighborhoods with quarter of a million dollar houses, or apartment buildings where the market rents are in the $1,200-1,400 range,” said council president Martin Gaul. “I realize that it’s a heavy lift, but it’s a heavy lift that we need to make, and I think it’s an important move we need to make, particularly at this time of transition on the council. Because these projects more often than not are an issue, and I believe that we need to positively address these if we ever want to deal with, successfully, the affordable housing issues that we have in La Crosse.”

Ccouncil member Doug Happel, who was just re-elected to another term on Tuesday, also expressed support.