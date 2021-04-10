Council approves switch in fire station projects; North Side representatives objected

The La Crosse Common Council has decided to alternate fire station renovation projects for the year after a lengthy debate on Thursday night
Station No. 4, a 1940 building at 906 Gillette St., was set to be demolished later this year and make way for a modern facility, but petitioners paused the process last month.
Instead, officials proposed using the funds for the remodel to instead build a new Station No. 2 while historical groups decide what to do with the historic building.
Council approved the switch over objections from North Side representatives.
“This drives me crazy, and I don’t think I’ve been one to pick out carpet in a fire station or anything like that, but us even considering this boggles my mind. And for the life of me, the North Side finally is able to get something new, something fresh, something where we’d have staff there, and something to be really proud of, and we seem to be throwing it away because of the unknown for the old fire station,” said council member Scott Neumeister.
“I beg of all of you, especially you that are leaving the council, to do something positive for the North Side of La Crosse, back us on this, and keep the darn station intact and move forward and get the new station for us,” he said.
Much of the debate over the switch has been about timing, some members wondering why one way might be faster than the other to still get a new station built this year.
Fire Chief Ken Gilliam told the council Thursday, with comments from a representative from the city’s architect for the project, that while either redesigning Station No. 4 or creating the design for Station No. 2 will both take between 3-5 months, it’s the future of the existing building that will adds to the timeline.
“I don’t think I can in good faith start designing a fire station across the alley from it,” Gilliam said, “without knowing what will become of that old building. Because there is a chance that we would build a beautiful new fire station and then our hopes on the old station wouldn’t come through and now we’ve got this dilapidated structure sitting next to it.”
A group currently has a bid out to get the building on the Wisconsin State Register of Historic Places, which would essentially prevent it from being demolished, and officials believe it’s likely to be approved.
Some suggestions have been proposed, including earlier Thursday from the Preservation Alliance of La Crosse, to use the building as a museum, restaurant or housing and build the new facility south of it, but to redevelop the 1940 structure would mean going back to the planning department, finding a developer, approving a plan and executing it — which has been known to take months to years.
And without knowing exactly what the existing building might become, officials said are cautious to build a new fire station as its neighbor.
“I think that it’s bad practice and it would be a bad move for the city and the city taxpayers to try and build a facility, a new facility around the existing Station No. 4, until we know what the fate of existing Station No. 4 is. I think that is very shortsighted and unnecessary until we know that station’s fate,” council president Martin Gaul said.
“We can either give Station No. 4 a chance to continue to exist in some fashion, or we can tear it down and move forward. If we really want to be honest about trying to allow Station No. 4 building to stand, we need to allow the time for that to play out,” he said.
The council approved moving up to $7.2 million in funding from existing projects, though that number could be lower depending on how much is remaining after in-process projects such as design fees are paid.
Council members voting against the resolution included the three North Side representatives, Neumeister, Andrea Richmond and Barb Janssen, with the support of Chris Kahlow, who chairs the Heritage Preservation Commission.
Gilliam said he could start design work on Station No. 2 immediately, and the goal is to work on the same timeline and have shovels in the ground this fall, with completion next spring.
The new station is likely to go in old Goosetown Park near La Crosse Street and West Avenue, just west of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Coate Hall.