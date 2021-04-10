Council approves switch in fire station projects; North Side representatives objected

The La Crosse Common Council has decided to alternate fire station renovation projects for the year after a lengthy debate on Thursday night

Station No. 4, a 1940 building at 906 Gillette St., was set to be demolished later this year and make way for a modern facility, but petitioners paused the process last month.

Instead, officials proposed using the funds for the remodel to instead build a new Station No. 2 while historical groups decide what to do with the historic building.

Council approved the switch over objections from North Side representatives.

“This drives me crazy, and I don’t think I’ve been one to pick out carpet in a fire station or anything like that, but us even considering this boggles my mind. And for the life of me, the North Side finally is able to get something new, something fresh, something where we’d have staff there, and something to be really proud of, and we seem to be throwing it away because of the unknown for the old fire station,” said council member Scott Neumeister.

“I beg of all of you, especially you that are leaving the council, to do something positive for the North Side of La Crosse, back us on this, and keep the darn station intact and move forward and get the new station for us,” he said.