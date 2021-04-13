Country Boom announces Jake Owen, Chris Lane, Diamond Rio as this year's headliners

After going offline for a year due to the pandemic, Country Boom music festival is coming back with a “boom” this summer, unveiling an exciting group of headliners Tuesday, with more to come.

The big acts taking the Maple Grove Venues stage this July include chart-topping singer Jake Owen, rising star Chris Lane and hit 90s band Diamond Rio.

“In three out of our first four years, we’ve had unprecedented challenges thrown our way: Rain, pandemic and now post-pandemic. Many established festivals have not survived, but we are continuing to grow and flourish even in a ‘small market,’” said Jon Holthaus, co-founder of the music event.

“It’s a testament to our fan’s loyalty and the great experience they have at Country Boom. It’s a testament to our sponsors, our team, our volunteer groups and the community,” he said. “Coming back in this way is both emotional and inspiring to see what a community can do together.”