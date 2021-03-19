County administrator issues apology for social media posts

La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley issued an apology at Thursday night's La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meeting for a social media post that received backlash and led to a short-lived ethics review, pledging it won't happen again.

Last month, O'Malley came under fire by some members of the public and board for a comment he made on Facebook about controversial conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh's death.

An ethics board found O'Malley did not violate the rules of his position as administrator, which is appointed, not elected. Still, after the decision, citizens called for a public apology from the county leader.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I have no excuse and I accept responsibility for using very poor judgement. I sincerely apologize and I should not have made any comment about the passing of Rush Limbaugh in any public forum even on my own time away from work," O'Malley said, according to a transcript of the apology the Tribune received.