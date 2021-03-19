 Skip to main content
County administrator issues apology for social media posts
2 comments
County administrator issues apology for social media posts

La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley issued an apology at Thursday night's La Crosse County Board of Supervisors meeting for a social media post that received backlash and led to a short-lived ethics review, pledging it won't happen again.

Last month, O'Malley came under fire by some members of the public and board for a comment he made on Facebook about controversial conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh's death.

Steve O'Malley

O’Malley

An ethics board found O'Malley did not violate the rules of his position as administrator, which is appointed, not elected. Still, after the decision, citizens called for a public apology from the county leader.

"I have no excuse and I accept responsibility for using very poor judgement. I sincerely apologize and I should not have made any comment about the passing of Rush Limbaugh in any public forum even on my own time away from work," O'Malley said, according to a transcript of the apology the Tribune received.

"As county administrator, I was naive to think that I could make a negative comment about a national personality who was respected by many without expecting to cause hurt feelings that insulted some people's point of view. My comment was insensitive and intolerant, and I feel terrible for any offense to any community member or county employee.

O'Malley comment on Limbaugh

The Tribune captured this comment in a screenshot from its Facebook page, under a story on the death of divisive conservative figure Rush Limbaugh, which appears to come from La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley.

"I want all La Crosse County residents to feel supported by the important work done by La Crosse County staff. The coverage of my comment is a distraction from our exceptional service in this extraordinary place.

"Going forward, I will keep any opinion to myself unless it directly relates to county business," he said. "I pledge that nothing similar will occur by any future action by me while I am county administrator."

2 comments
