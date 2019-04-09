A more aggressive, late-appearing flu strain has La Crosse County area health officials warning people who have not gotten their seasonal flu shot that it’s not too late to get vaccinated.
Every year, scientists make informed best guesses as to which viral components should be included in the seasonal flu vaccine to protect against what they think will be the most common circulating influenza viruses for the season.
Although this year's flu vaccine did a good job matching the top flu viruses, according to the Center for Disease Control, the flu virus strain that dominated the beginning of the flu season, H1N1, was surpassed later by H3N2, a strain that disproportionately affects older individuals.
“It has more negative implications for people who have chronic health conditions or people over 65,” said county public health nurse Joann Foellmi. “So there’s still time. We encourage people to get their flu shots.”
To date, 50 people in La Crosse County were hospitalized for flu-related complications this flu season, including five children, six adults between the ages of 18 and 49, and 39 adults 50 years and older, according to the La Crosse County Health Department.
In Wisconsin, there have been 1,810 flu and pneumonia-associated deaths in children, adults and the elderly.
It's important that people are aware of flu-related complications and seek medical help as soon as possible, Foellmi said.
Complications include pneumonia, difficulty breathing, persistent dizziness, confusion or sleepiness, seizures, dehydration and lack of urine, severe muscle pain or weakness, and recurrent fevers and coughs.
Although this flu season got off to a late start in January, flu season can begin as early as October and last into May, Foellmi said.
La Crosse County offers flu shots by appointments at the county health department.
