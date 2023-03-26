Nuclear energy — which emits no carbon — is a growing source for clean energy, now representing 20% of the United States’ baseload power supply.

However, Americans have mixed opinions on nuclear energy, with just 51% of adults in favor of the carbon-free energy source, according to a Gallup poll from last year. Much of this hesitation towards nuclear stems from questions about waste storage and concerns about nuclear accidents.

Brent Ridge, chief executive officer and president of La Crosse-based Dairyland Power, is hoping to change the messaging and mindset around nuclear energy.

Ridge has been appointed to a policy advising task force at the Nuclear Energy Institute, a policy organization for nuclear technology industries based in Washington, D.C.

The task force is focused on guiding the institute on policy related to used fuel, the byproduct of any energy source. The group is made up of CEOs of power companies across the nation.

“It’s really about climate change,” Ridge said. “If we're going to be carbon-free or low-carbon and be reliable and be cost-effective, nuclear is going to have to be part of the equation.”

Dairyland is an energy cooperative supplying 24 member systems and 17 municipal utilities that provide electricity to about 600,000 people in western Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. That power currently comes from a combination of coal, natural gas, wind, solar, hydropower and biogas.

Previously, Ridge worked at a nuclear utility in Washington state. He started working in the maintenance division and eventually moved up to chief financial officer.

As Dairyland Power considers adding nuclear to its energy supply, Ridge said it’s important for the Coulee Region to be represented on the task force.

In February 2022, Dairyland signed an agreement with NuScale to evaluate the potential to add nuclear technology to their energy portfolio.

Dairyland is considering the construction of small modular reactors; however, Ridge said the reactors take nearly a decade to construct.

Small modular reactors offer many advantages, such as relatively small physical footprints, reduced capital investment and the ability to use locations not suitable for larger nuclear plants.

“We are going to see more nuclear power in our region,” Ridge said. “We're going to have to see it to meet our carbon reduction goals and maintain safe, reliable electricity production.”

Ridge acknowledges that there are key questions around safe storage that still need to be addressed by the federal government. He is looking forward to being able to help contribute to that conversation as part of the task force.

Currently, nuclear waste is mostly stored in dry casks at or near a power company's plant.

Dairyland has several casks of used fuel from the decommissioning of a nuclear facility that had been shut down since 1987. Ridge said the casks, which are stored at a facility in Genoa, are extremely secure and radiologically safe.

“We have to have an answer for long-term disposal, and that's really what the task force ties in,” Ridge said. “One of the key answers we have to have for new nuclear is what the federal government is going to do for central storage of the used fuel from commercial reactors.”

Ideally, for Ridge, the federal government will follow through on a promise made years ago to construct a central repository deep underground for nuclear spent fuel.

The federal government has $44 billion earmarked for a permanent nuclear waste disposal facility. Much of that funding has been collected from energy customers since the 1980s.

Since a central repository has not been established, the federal government has to pay utility companies to store the nuclear waste themselves.

“Anything the industry can do to better message and find central storage for used fuel will help anybody looking to build a new reactor,” Ridge said.