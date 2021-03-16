Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 35: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 2

The twists and turns continue in part two of this Brinkman Ridge story.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.
To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!