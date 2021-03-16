Dark La Crosse Stories Episode 35: The Ballad of Brinkman Ridge Part 2

The twists and turns continue in part two of this Brinkman Ridge story.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Dark La Crosse Stories series is made possible by a partnership between the La Crosse Public Library and the La Crosse Tribune. For a link to past episodes, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, click here.

To subscribe to the podcast on Google Play, click here.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0