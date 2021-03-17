 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dark La Crosse Stories podcast back with new episodes
0 comments

Dark La Crosse Stories podcast back with new episodes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Dark La Crosse Stories podcast, a project in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library, is officially back with all new episodes after a brief hiatus caused by the pandemic.

A two-part story of one family on Brinkman Ridge involving strawberry picking, a shotgun and a secret love affair kicked off the release of the podcast’s latest episodes, and more stories on interesting La Crosse figures, seedy stories from the city’s past and more are set to be released throughout the year.

All can be viewed at lacrossetribune.com.

The next episode, “The Mistress” will be released Tuesday, March 23. New episodes will then follow, airing every other Tuesday, starting April 6.

There are more than 30 episodes already published in this dark anthology series.

Dark La Crosse can be listened to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast streaming services, as well as viewed on the Tribune’s YouTube channel.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 17 A

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News