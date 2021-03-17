Dark La Crosse Stories podcast back with new episodes

The Dark La Crosse Stories podcast, a project in partnership with the La Crosse Public Library, is officially back with all new episodes after a brief hiatus caused by the pandemic.

A two-part story of one family on Brinkman Ridge involving strawberry picking, a shotgun and a secret love affair kicked off the release of the podcast’s latest episodes, and more stories on interesting La Crosse figures, seedy stories from the city’s past and more are set to be released throughout the year.

All can be viewed at lacrossetribune.com.

The next episode, “The Mistress” will be released Tuesday, March 23. New episodes will then follow, airing every other Tuesday, starting April 6.

There are more than 30 episodes already published in this dark anthology series.

Dark La Crosse can be listened to on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other podcast streaming services, as well as viewed on the Tribune’s YouTube channel.

