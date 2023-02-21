Two candidates will advance in the race for La Crosse city council member for district 2 after Tuesday's primary election.
Erin Goggin and Michael Davis received the most votes and will move to the general election on April 4, according to the unofficial canvas from the clerk's office with all precincts reporting at 9:16 p.m.
Jace Lippert received the least votes and will not move on.
Goggin had 208, the most votes.
Five other seats on the city council are up for election on the April ballot.
Incumbent councilmembers Barb Janssen, Larry Sleznikow, Jenasea Hameister and Christine Kahlow are running unopposed in their respective races.
In district 1, the candidates hoping to win a seat on the city council are Tamra Dickinson and Zach Harter.
