Delta adds flight to Twin Cities from La Crosse Regional Airport

Delta will add an additional daily flight at the La Crosse Regional Airport this summer, its third from the region to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The flight will begin being offered June 5, and will be operated by SkyWest Airlines, airport officials announced Monday.

"More options mean easier travel and this enhanced schedule provides travelers greater flexibility when using their hometown airport," the announcement said.

"This additional flight speaks to the strength of our region and our partnership with Delta and SkyWest," said Ian Turner, director of the La Crosse Regional Airport.

"It has taken hard work by the community to make LSE exceptional and the airlines' commitment to use shows that hard work pays off," he said.

The new flight is in addition to two other daily flights to the Twin Cities and one daily to the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

Delta's new flight will depart La Crosse around 3:55 p.m. and arrive around 5:05 p.m., but flight schedules vary and are subject to change.

SkyWest currently uses a CRJ200 aircraft for its flights out of La Crosse.