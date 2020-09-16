District 3: Van Orden spotlighted by national GOP group in race against Kind

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, has been named a top candidate to watch by a national Republican committee, his team announced on Wednesday.

The candidate from Hager City was named a "Young Gun" by the National Republican Congressional Committee, a group on the Hill that works to elect members from its party to the House of Representatives.

The title is given to candidates who have established a "clear path to victory," according to the NRCC. To reach Young Gun status, a candidate must meet certain funding and campaign benchmarks.

"Throughout my career, I have built successful teams. Whether it was in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL or here in Wisconsin at the small business I ran, we were driven toward success," Van Orden said.

"This campaign is not different. We are working every day to show the people of the 3rd District what tested, proven leadership really means," he said.

Van Orden is challenging longtime incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat serving Wisconsin's 3rd district.