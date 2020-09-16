District 3: Van Orden spotlighted by national GOP group in race against Kind

Derrick Van Orden, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, has been named a top candidate to watch by a national Republican committee, his team announced on Wednesday.
The candidate from Hager City was named a "Young Gun" by the National Republican Congressional Committee, a group on the Hill that works to elect members from its party to the House of Representatives.
The title is given to candidates who have established a "clear path to victory," according to the NRCC. To reach Young Gun status, a candidate must meet certain funding and campaign benchmarks.
"Throughout my career, I have built successful teams. Whether it was in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL or here in Wisconsin at the small business I ran, we were driven toward success," Van Orden said.
"This campaign is not different. We are working every day to show the people of the 3rd District what tested, proven leadership really means," he said.
Van Orden is challenging longtime incumbent Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, for his seat serving Wisconsin's 3rd district.
"Derrick Van Orden's campaign has made it clear that Ron Kind has a challenger unlike any other he has faced before. Derrick has a career of tested, proven leadership as a Navy SEAL, as a small business owner and as a hobby farmer that sets him apart from Kind's 24 years in Washington," Van Orden's team said in a statement.
Kind's campaign responded by praising the congressman's efforts to unite the district.
"Especially in times like these, we need leaders who can bring people together to solve problems," the campaign said.
"Take COVID-19 for an example," it said. "Ron is leading by encouraging social distancing, not promoting mass gatherings, always wearing a mask, and supporting families, farmers and businesses through this uncertain time. That's what Ron has always done and the people of this district know it."
Van Orden is the only Wisconsin GOP candidate on the 2020 Young Guns list, though Senate Majority Leader, Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, who is also running for the 5th Congressional district, is on its "Vanguard" list.
Former Wisconsin congressman and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, helped launch the Young Guns program in the 2007-2008 election cycle, in which four of its candidates defeated Democratic incumbents.
