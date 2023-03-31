After nearly two weeks of early voting, almost 8,000 La Crosse County voters have turned in ballots for the spring election.

April 4 is the last day to vote in the spring nonpartisan election. The ballot includes the elections for Wisconsin Supreme Court, judge for the District 4 Court of Appeals, four seats on the La Crosse School District Board of Education and six positions for the city of La Crosse Common Council.

There are five referendums on the ballot: the school district's $60 million operating referendum, a county advisory referendum on Wisconsin’s law on abortion and three state referendums.

As of Friday morning, 7,915 absentee ballots had been returned, which includes mailed absentee ballots and any in-person early absentee voting, according to La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.

This number is an estimate as some clerks had not yet entered all the absentee voting from Thursday, Dankmeyer added. Additionally, mailed ballots can still be returned on Election Day.

Absentee voting for this election increased 35% from April 2022, which only saw 5,069 early absentee ballots.

In the recent November midterm election, over 16,500 absentee ballots were collected. Typically, November elections see a larger turnout than spring elections.

In April 2021, there were about 7,130 early ballots submitted. Dankmeyer said this number is a bit “skewed” as absentee numbers were higher than normal during the height of COVID-19.

Polling hours on Tuesday, April 4, will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. La Crosse residents can find their polling places on the city's website.