Election Day: What's on the ballot, what to expect at the polls

Tuesday brings one of the most anticipated Election Days in recent memory, and preparations for getting people to the polls look a little different this year because of the pandemic.
Election officials have had some practice leading up to Tuesday, after operating two other state elections through the lens of the virus, and health and safety measures will be in place to protect voters and the poll workers. Officials urge voters to be patient with the process.
In La Crosse County, voters will be asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, social distance, and each one will be issued their own pen that they use throughout the whole process.
Officials said that lines should be expected first thing in the morning, but anticipate them shortening as the day goes on.
If lines appear at a polling place, the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends voters maintain physical distancing even if there are not markers indicating the spacing.
Voters are not required to wear a mask in polling places but are highly encouraged and will be asked to wear one, and some polling places will offer masks for those who do not have one.
Poll workers might be behind plexiglass or practicing physical distancing, and might ask a voter to set all documents on a table and step back while they process them, for instance.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends bringing your own blue or black pen, a mask, and to prepare ahead, especially if you have an underlying health condition, have been exposed to COVID-19 or experience any other barriers that might inhibit you from voting typically, as optional tips to prepare for Election Day.
Some polling places are offering outdoor or curbside voting for those who need it. To find those options, contact your local municipal clerk's office.
Officials with La Crosse County also said they have plans in place for any potential events of voter intimidation.
"It will not be allowed or tolerated," said La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer.
Don't forget a photo ID
Polls open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. Tuesday, and a valid photo ID is required to vote on Election Day.
Acceptable IDs include a Wisconsin Department of Transportation-issued driver license or identification card, a military ID card issued by a U.S. uniformed service, a U.S. passport, an ID card issued by a federally recognized Indigenous tribe in Wisconsin and certain student IDs.
For more information on valid IDs, visit BringIt.wi.gov to find a more detailed list.
In the state of Wisconsin, voters are able to register at the polls on Election Day, but proof of residence is needed, or documentation that proves where you live in the state.
It's a separate process than bringing a photo ID to the polls, which is required whether you registered ahead of time or not.
All documents to prove residency must include both the voter's name and current address.
Acceptable forms of proof of residence include an identification card from a university or college, a utility bill, bank or credit card statement, paycheck or stub, an rental lease, a current and valid state of Wisconsin driver's license or ID card, among other options.
For more information on types of acceptable proof of residence documents, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
In the city of La Crosse, there are 13 polling places. Due to COVID-19, the polling place for voting wards eight and 11 on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus has been moved from the student center to Mitchell Hall, but all other locations remain the same.
What's on the ballot
This election features races up and down the ballot, from President of the United States down to offices such as registers of deeds, and many in between.
Here's a list of contested races in the area that will be on ballots:
- Wisconsin Congressional District 3: Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse (i) v. Derrick Van Orden, R-Hager City
- Wisconsin State Senate District 32: Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska v. Dan Kapanke, R-La Crosse
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 94: Steve Doyle, D-Onalaska (i) v. Kevin Hoyer, R-West Salem v. Leroy Brown, I-West Salem
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 95: Jill Billings, D-La Crosse v. Jerome Gundersen, R-La Crosse
- Wisconsin State Assembly District 96: Josefine Jaynes, D-Readstown v. Loren Oldenburg, R-Viroqua (i)
To find more details on local races and to see what's on your specific ballot based on your address, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
More than half the electorate has already voted
In La Crosse County, more than half of the voters registered in the August primary have already cast ballots ahead of Election Day.
41,500 voters in the county have returned an absentee ballot as of Monday morning, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, which is 58% of the 72,152 registered voters in August.
Of the 44,736 absentee ballots that were sent to voters in the county, 93% of them have been returned. 14,796 of those were cast in-person. Every municipality in the county had voters cast in-person absentee ballots.
The amount of people who have cast absentee ballots in this election is nearly double that of the 21,886 La Crosse County residents who voted absentee in 2016.
In Wisconsin, 1,886,533 absentee ballots have been cast as of Monday, with a 92% return rate. In 2016, just 830,763 voters in the state cast absentee ballots.
Those who still have yet to return their absentee ballots are encouraged to hand deliver them. You can bring them directly to your polling place on Election Day, or contact your municipal clerk to find out other options.
When to expect results
Only ballots received and cast by the time polls close at 8 p.m. in Wisconsin will be counted, but officials are cautioning that because of the large amount of absentee ballots cast this year, it may require more time to tally, especially because officials are not allowed to begin much of the work until Election Day.
And because Wisconsin is a battleground state with tight margins, it may make it a murkier understanding of who has won — especially for the presidential race — until each vote is counted.
Still, officials are hopeful that results for state and local races will be known by late Tuesday night or Wednesday.
To see if you are registered, to find your polling place and more info on voting on Tuesday, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
For more election coverage, and to follow results after polls close 8 p.m. Tuesday, visit LaCrosseTribune.com.
