Election Day: What's on the ballot, what to expect at the polls

Tuesday brings one of the most anticipated Election Days in recent memory, and preparations for getting people to the polls look a little different this year because of the pandemic.

Election officials have had some practice leading up to Tuesday, after operating two other state elections through the lens of the virus, and health and safety measures will be in place to protect voters and the poll workers. Officials urge voters to be patient with the process.

In La Crosse County, voters will be asked to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer, social distance, and each one will be issued their own pen that they use throughout the whole process.

Officials said that lines should be expected first thing in the morning, but anticipate them shortening as the day goes on.

If lines appear at a polling place, the Wisconsin Elections Commission recommends voters maintain physical distancing even if there are not markers indicating the spacing.

Voters are not required to wear a mask in polling places but are highly encouraged and will be asked to wear one, and some polling places will offer masks for those who do not have one.