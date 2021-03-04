Emails: Asst. police chief and school board candidate suggested teacher pay cut while virtual

The La Crosse assistant chief of police and current school board candidate emailed school officials last year, urging that teachers and school staff receive a pay cut while working virtually, as well as remarking about the board’s investigation into police in schools.
The emails obtained by the Tribune show Rob Abraham, who has been assistant chief since 2011 and launched his campaign for La Crosse Board of Education last December, contacting officials with the School District of La Crosse in April and June of 2020.
“What is the district doing to cut costs? If the teachers are not teaching, at least for the same hours required when school is in session, is the district going to make the difficult decision on teacher salaries? Are they being paid to stay at home but doing far less than expected when in the building? Most importantly, what is each principal and you doing to oversee what each teacher is doing daily?” an excerpt from an email sent on April 16 reads.
“I am a local government employee on the front lines, but if I wasn’t working I wouldn’t expect to be paid,” Abrahams said later in the email.
A separate email sent to officials on June 18 from Abraham included a similar message:
“If the district again closes, then leadership needs to lay off or furlough staff. Taxpayers footing the bill for teachers and staff to ‘work’ from home is not what we expect when we get the very large school district tax bill,” he wrote.
Additionally, in the email sent in April, Abraham said, “I have seen many emails on how well the district is working to feed children, but from the parents who have feeding their children covered, we need help in ensuring our children are learning and being engaged.”
Abraham told the Tribune on Thursday that he stood by the April 2020 email, and at the time of sending, it was early in the pandemic and he was “looking for answers.”
“The school district was relying on what everyone now knows was poor data from the defunct La Crosse County matrix. As a parent with children in the schools, the complete lack of direction and information from the district was a nightmare,” Abraham said.
“During the first months of the pandemic while many people in our community, including local library staff, were being furloughed, and other levels of government were cutting costs, the school district held status quo,” he said Thursday.
“While no one knew what to expect in the early stages of the pandemic, I stand by the email asking tough questions that parents wanted answers to. Taxpayers were suffering but that didn’t seem to be a priority for the district and the previous superintendent,” he said.
“I have always stated that teachers are essential workers and should be in the classrooms, where it is proven to be most beneficial for young children, especially those who are low income and single parents without necessary resources,” Abraham said.
Abraham also clarified to the Tribune that he meant for the district to look at its pay for all staff who were sent home at the beginning of the pandemic, not just teachers.
“The district was paying many staff other than teachers to simply stay at home. Parents need teachers to be in the classroom doing essential work. The district did make huge steps over the summer with the online classrooms. While still not ideal, especially for less-privileged children, there was exponentially more virtual contact with students versus the experience some parents and children were experiencing from the spring closing,” he said.
“Imagine if doctors, nurses and first responders decided to close down or refused to show up for work because of the pandemic?” Abraham said.
Educators respond
Local education officials pushed back on the emails on Thursday.
“I cannot say enough great things about the teachers and staff in the School District of La Crosse. This past year has brought unprecedented challenges for our district and our teachers and staff have risen to meet every one of them,” School Board President Laurie Cooper Stoll told the Tribune.
“They have gone above and beyond, and they deserve our respect, admiration, and gratitude for their dedication and commitment to our students, families, and community,” she said. “For anyone to suggest they have not been working or have been working less over the past year when the reality is, they have been working more in the midst of a global pandemic, is frankly an insult.”
John Havlicek, president of the La Crosse Education Association and teacher, told the Tribune that what the public sees of virtual learning is just “the tip of the iceberg.”
“Teaching virtually is considerably more work and less efficient, simply because we have to plan for so many different variables and most of the things that we do are interactive,” he said.
Havlicek gave an example, where after teaching all day and preparing for future lessons, he arrived home at 6 p.m. The next morning, around 6 a.m. he said he was already up fielding emails students had sent overnight about homework, and then back in the classroom before 7 a.m. to start the day over.
“The implication, I guess, that we’re working less and we’re not deserving of a salary, I would strongly disagree with that,” Havlicek said, also noting that he hopes the misperception of virtual instruction can be corrected.
“We certainly want people on the school board that are advocates for public education, who are students who attend our schools, and are also advocates for the employees,” Havlicek said. “I think there are a lot of excellent candidates for the school board, so I would imagine that in the end the voters will make the correct choice.”
SROs
The emails sent by Abraham also include remarks about the board’s investigation into the school resource officer program, which he called a “knee jerk reaction.”
“Did you or any of the other board members watch the rally at Riverside Park and listen to the young speakers? They spoke about how teachers, administrators and students were the issue in the schools! The board’s response to those claims is to bring forward a discussion to eliminate the SRO officers?” the email reads.
“This is a perfect example of an out of touch board member with a personal agenda trying to change the narrative. There is equal if not more extensive research proving the benefits of having SROS,” he said, addressing one specific board member in the email.
These remarks were included in the June 18 email, several months before the board ultimately voted to phase police out of the schools, and its investigation revealed the program has had a disproportionate impact on marginalized students.
Abraham added in these remarks that the district needed to “focus” on two items.
“Address your issues with your personnel and students, not tossing the SRO program under the bus as your sacrificial lamb,” the email reads, as well as, “Start planning and messaging about how the school board will ensure our children will be in school this fall!”
In his response to the Tribune on Thursday, Abraham maintained his support for the SRO program, and said he thought that the “fate” of the program was decided “well before any lengthy report.”
“The insight family and their friends have provided me has been very informative on what is really happening in our schools,” Abraham told the Tribune, citing he has a biracial niece and nephew in the district.
“The school district has many internal processes that need greater attention that have nothing to do with the SRO program. School suspensions have nothing to do with SROs, the way students treat other students especially BIPOC students has nothing to do with SROs,” Abraham said.
“SROs should remain in our schools for the safety of all students and staff. When done properly, such as in La Crosse, the SRO program builds strong healthy relationships between police and youth,” he said.
As a member of the local police force, some have questioned if Abraham could influence or make decisions as it relates to the SRO program, or similar items, if he were elected.
Officials pointed to a state statute that they say provides “clear guidance” on the limitations based on conflict of interest for school board members.
The board’s policy, derived from the state statute, states that, “If a Board member has a personal or financial interest in any matter being considered by the Board, the member shall disclose such interest to the Board, shall not vote on the matter and shall not attempt to influence the decisions of other Board members.”
In addition, it states that the board can not enter into “any contract with any of its members or with a firm in which a member has a financial interest.”
Board members are also limited from disclosing or using any confidential information acquired through the board for any personal financial interests.
“I am a parent with children in the school district, many of the current board members can’t state that fact. If voters decide if they want me to represent them knowing that I am in law enforcement that is their decision and right,” Abraham told the Tribune.
“There is no ethical dilemma in me holding a school board seat. The decision on the fate of the SRO program was made well before any lengthy report,” he said.
There are five other candidates vying for three open seats on the La Crosse Board of Education. The race is on the April 6 ballot.
"While no one knew what to expect in the early stages of the pandemic, I stand by the email asking tough questions that parents wanted answers to. Taxpayers were suffering but that didn't seem to be a priority for the district."
Rob Abrams, asst. police chief and school board candidate