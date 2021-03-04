Emails: Asst. police chief and school board candidate suggested teacher pay cut while virtual

Abraham also clarified to the Tribune that he meant for the district to look at its pay for all staff who were sent home at the beginning of the pandemic, not just teachers.

“The district was paying many staff other than teachers to simply stay at home. Parents need teachers to be in the classroom doing essential work. The district did make huge steps over the summer with the online classrooms. While still not ideal, especially for less-privileged children, there was exponentially more virtual contact with students versus the experience some parents and children were experiencing from the spring closing,” he said.

“Imagine if doctors, nurses and first responders decided to close down or refused to show up for work because of the pandemic?” Abraham said.

Educators respond

Local education officials pushed back on the emails on Thursday.

“I cannot say enough great things about the teachers and staff in the School District of La Crosse. This past year has brought unprecedented challenges for our district and our teachers and staff have risen to meet every one of them,” School Board President Laurie Cooper Stoll told the Tribune.