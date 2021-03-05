Ethics board finds no violation from O'Malley social media post

The La Crosse County Ethics Board announced that it found no violation from county administrator Steve O'Malley for a social media post that has come under criticism.

After meeting Thursday to review the post at the request of county supervisors, the board issued its opinion Friday, saying the social media conduct fell short of an ethics violation.

"The La Crosse County Ethics Board finds that there was no violation of the code of ethics as it is currently written," the board wrote in its letter.

"The code of ethics covers behavior falling in three major categories: Fair and equal treatment, conflicts of interest, and compliance with state statutes. The specified behavior did not fall under any of those categories," it said.

Last month, O'Malley faced criticism over a social media post about the death of controversial conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.