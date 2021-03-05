 Skip to main content
Ethics board finds no violation from O'Malley social media post
Ethics board finds no violation from O'Malley social media post

O'Malley comment on Limbaugh

The Tribune captured this comment in a screenshot from its Facebook page, under a story on the death of divisive conservative figure Rush Limbaugh, which appears to come from La Crosse County Administrator Steve O'Malley.

 Captured by the Tribune

The La Crosse County Ethics Board announced that it found no violation from county administrator Steve O'Malley for a social media post that has come under criticism.

After meeting Thursday to review the post at the request of county supervisors, the board issued its opinion Friday, saying the social media conduct fell short of an ethics violation.

Steve O'Malley mug

O’Malley

"The La Crosse County Ethics Board finds that there was no violation of the code of ethics as it is currently written," the board wrote in its letter.

"The code of ethics covers behavior falling in three major categories: Fair and equal treatment, conflicts of interest, and compliance with state statutes. The specified behavior did not fall under any of those categories," it said.

Last month, O'Malley faced criticism over a social media post about the death of controversial conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh.

"How sad that this hatred has escaped this existence for ever. If I believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for the likes of him. He never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect. Good riddence," O'Malley wrote in a comment under a Tribune Facebook post linking to the story of his death.

"The role of the La Crosse County Ethics Board is not to comment on whether a county employee committed an error of judgment which does not fall explicitly under the provisions of the code of ethics," the board wrote in its letter.

