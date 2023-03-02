Gov. Tony Evers visited biology classrooms of new and old Thursday on the campus of University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

The visit was to promote his newly proposed capital budget, which includes several major projects at the university, including $182.5 million to complete the second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center and demolish Cowley Hall.

“(The project) was highly rated by the UW System and (La Crosse) has waited a long time,” Evers said. “When they created number one, there was an expectation that there would be a second one. So it's just time for the state to follow through on that promise.”

Of the $3.8 billion capital budget Evers proposed to the Legislature earlier this week, nearly half of the budget – about $1.8 billion – is for the improvement, demolition or renovation of UW System buildings.

The completion of Prairie Springs was ranked second by the UW System among dozens of major capital projects.

Chancellor Jow Grow led Evers on a tour of the newly constructed Prairie Springs Science Center and the old Cowley Hall, which is set to be demolished as a part of the project plan.

Evers was joined by Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld and state Sen. Brad Pfaff (D-Onalaska).

Biology professor Tisha King-Heiden said the new building has allowed the science departments to offer more course topics.

“Our move from our old building has been incredible,” said Tisha King-Heiden, a biology professor who opened up her classroom to the Evers’ tour. “Not only do we have the physical space but we are not having to share the same lab classrooms, so we've been able to expand class offerings.”

Nearly half of the 10,000 students at UW-L are enrolled in the College of Science and Health. Most of the other half take at least one course in the science building as part of their general education requirements.

“All the students here should have the opportunity to be in a first-class facility,” Evers said.

About 87% of UW-L College of Science and Health graduates stay to work in Wisconsin.

The Prairie Springs Science Center plan was split into two phases after the Legislature rejected the one phase plan due to its price tag of $137 million.

The state agreed to the first phase, which included the labs, and that building was completed in 2018 for $83 million.

Phase II, which includes the demolition of Cowley Hall, was originally expected to cost $110 million, but inflation has pushed that cost to $182.5 million to complete the project.

Built in 1965, Cowley Hall has a range of infrastructure problems such as leaking pipes, an inefficient heating/cooling system, drafty windows, a leaky roof and multiple accessibility issues.

The second phase will need to be first approved by the state Building Commission, which is expected to consider the proposal March 23. Then the Joint Finance Committee will need to approve the budget before it goes to the entire Legislature.

This is the third time phase II of the Prairie Springs Science Center has been included in the governor’s capital budget. The first two times, the science center project was denied by the Joint Finance Committee.

Evers is optimistic the project will make it to fruition this time. He said the fact the project has been considered previously and rejected is a positive contributing factor.

“I haven’t heard any negative comments (about the plan),” Evers said. “We’ll be advocating for it.”

Evers encouraged those who are passionate about the project or concerned about it not passing the Legislature to contact their representatives and ask them to support the new science center project.

Scott Schumacher, director of planning and construction at UW-L, said the phase II plans are “shovel-ready” and they are just waiting for funding to start the bid process.

If the project gets included in the state budget, which is normally signed by the governor in June or July, demolition of Cowley Hall can start as soon as February 2024.

The project has been endorsed by the Mayo Clinic, Gundersen Health System, regional economic-development groups and other businesses that have developed partnerships with UW-L, including Kwik Trip, Brennan Marine, Dairyland Power Cooperative and the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce.