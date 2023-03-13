Proper nutrition is key to a student’s education. More than $120 million is proposed for a universal free breakfast and lunch program at public schools as part of Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget.

During a visit to Holmen High School on Monday, Evers met with the director of nutrition and cafeteria staff to learn about what Evers called a “premier food services program.”

“If a kid is hungry, they are going to have a real difficult time doing school work,” Evers said.

Evers has proposed $2.6 billion for K-12 schools in the 2023-25 budget -- the largest increase in funding for K-12 schools in state history. The funding includes investments to improve reading and literacy and support school-based mental health services, along with the free meal program.

Michael Gasper, director of nutrition for the School District of Holmen, knows that more students would eat breakfast and lunch if it was free for all because that’s exactly what happened during the first two years of the pandemic, when there was a federally funded universal free meal program.

“When we had universal free meals, those kids were being well fed,” Gasper said. “They were starting the day on the right side; not tired or hungry.”

Participation in school lunch was “incredibly high” during the covid-era of universal lunch, according to Gasper, almost as high as current lunch participation.

About 90 to 95% of students in Holmen eat school lunch daily – whether they purchase out of pocket or receive a free or reduced price.

Gasper said breakfast participation currently is low, but during the universal food program over 60% of students in the district ate breakfast at school.

“It's absolutely essential that it goes through,” said Gasper about the universal meal program. “They can’t learn without food. Food is one of those essential things that we need in our life in order to concentrate in school.”

Healthy options are in abundance at Holmen High School’s cafeteria, including a fresh salad bar, deli counter, hot meals and fruit bar. Evers hopes food programs like Holmen’s can be replicated across the state with more investment into school nutrition.

Gasper said that about 25% of students in the district utilized free and reduced lunch. For free meals, a household of four cannot make more than $36,075. To qualify for reduced-price meals, a household of four needs to make $51,338 or less.

But Gasper said there are plenty of families bringing in income just above that cut off who still struggle to afford lunches.

The universal meal program could help thousands of students, as well as Wisconsin farmers.

“This impacts across the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said. “A lot of the food that goes into food programs comes from Wisconsin farmers which makes this even more important.”

While at Holmen High School, Evers also visited a special education classroom, an introduction to computer science course, a technology education class and the machine shop.

The biennial budget includes an over $1 billion increase in special education over the next two years.

“As I go around the state, I like to make sure that we talk about (the budget) a lot,” Evers said. “And I encourage people to get a hold of their Republican legislators and make a pitch.”