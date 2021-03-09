'Experience' sets mayoral candidates apart, Markussen says

The election to decide who will be La Crosse's mayor is just one month away, and voters are getting to better know the two candidates vying for the job.
Vicki Markussen, who won the primary by just over 200 votes and would be the first woman to serve as mayor, told the Tribune's editorial board Tuesday that she stands out as a candidate because of "experience."
"I'm used to leading teams of people, I'm used to listening to diverse voices," Markussen said.
Before launching her political campaign, Markussen worked as a local TV journalist, and then moved on to work for the La Crosse Area Builders Association, 7 Rivers Alliance and La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, all of which helped hone her collaboration skills and gave her an opportunity to work on community issues, she said.
"Even in the Chamber there's diversity, not everybody agrees with the direction that an organization is moving," she said. "The experience that I bring in terms of pulling in and reining in to get all those voices moving in the same direction is that skillset that I bring."
Her opponent, Mitch Reynolds, has also said he has experience in local issues from his time covering city hall and local government as a radio talk show host with WIZM News.
"I will say, as a radio person it is different listening to the concerns versus implementing solutions," Markussen said.
Part of this experience Markussen hopes to bring to city hall includes unification, and she has emphasized the importance to keep the nonpartisan race of mayor just that: nonpartisan.
"It's unfortunate that there is conversation around partisanship. Because, again, it starts to split the conversation, because you get people voting off of what they think are beliefs as opposed to us focusing on issues," Markussen said.
In recent weeks, the candidates have been pinned down on voting records and past political contributions as voters try to make heads or tails of the race. But Markussen emphasized that it's not as simple as that.
Her family has donated to Republican campaigns in the past, but Markussen said she considers herself a moderate — fiscally conservative and socially progressive, specifically, she said during a forum with The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection Monday night — and said she voted for President Joe Biden in the latest election.
"City hall is driven by people and individual votes and it's important to make sure that everyone is engaged, and it's also important in nonpartisan, that it's embracing all voices, and when we are going off to say this one is more important than this one, it's really hard to say we're going to move the community forward," she said.
Markussen also recently told the media that she is declining endorsements from either political party in an effort to maintain an independent candidacy.
"We have all seen what division does, it creates gridlock, so it's important to keep the mayor's race nonpartisan, because as I have said, I'm trying to go down the middle and to listen to both sides so that we can form solutions that we can all agree to," Markussen said.
"And what is encouraging to me is seeing the comments of people saying 'who cares,' because," she said, "everyone is pro-La Crosse. You have to be pro-La Crosse, that's how we're going to move things forward."
The Tribune editorial board pushed Markussen on past examples where her work to advocate for collaboration may have fallen through, or her leadership skills might have come into question.
"I believe that the leaders of a large variety of businesses, community leaders and nonprofits would say that my reputation is overwhelmingly outstanding," Markussen said in an email to the Tribune after the board meeting.
"I can think of less than a handful of instances in 20 years where gridlock occurred. In each case, I stepped away for a period and reapproached the entity or individual for a new partnership at another time," she said.
Collaboration, Markussen emphasized, will be important in a number of instances, including regionalization, business health and more. But she noted that it will be particularly crucial in neighborhood revitalization and redevelopment.
"How do we start to make sure that the neighborhoods are engaged in the activity with that property, not just 'plump, here's the project, do you agree or disagree with it.' They need to be aware and kept up to speed with those projects," she said.
Markussen noted that this involves a complicated relationship with developers, though, who are feeling the stress of going door-to-door to seek input, saying instead there might be a better way to bring all stakeholders to the table.
She said that Mayor Tim Kabat's efforts to engage neighborhoods has been a good stepping stone, and that Neighborhood Associations should see projects earlier.
In her chat with the editorial board, Markussen touched on a number of other issues.
She said that the top three issues she's heard on the campaign trail were about property taxes, homelessness and roads — but that a surprising aspect was that higher taxes are making some homeowners want to move.
"I know people want lower taxes right now, but it's not possible," Markussen said, saying she's looked at the budget and understands the city's financial situation.
Markussen said when speaking with those concerned about property taxes, she's educated them on how the budget is balanced and how that translates into property tax rates. It's a sort-of trial of a push for more city outreach and a public review of the budget she's proposed, and said she's been able to find common ground and bring understanding to the frustrated.
Markussen also said she knows property taxes are not likely to be lowered soon, but wants to make sure they aren't raised anymore.
"People are OK with it staying the same, they just don't want it to go up," she said.
Markussen, who has big support from the business community, drew connections between helping small businesses out of the recession and aiding in other issues such as homelessness.
Specifically she said she heard from landlords that those most struggling with rent are the food and beverage industry workers who have been out of work.
"We need some really positive messages," she said would part of her strategy to bouncing back. "When you are comfortable, please get back out, please bring your dollars back to into our local economy."
Markussen also touched on the issue of adding a city administrator, which her opponent has said he is in favor of, and said it was complex because it's a non-elected person serving as a face for the city, and another position added to the budget.
"In talking to people, there's a concern of the city administrator that it removes a level of accountability to the voters," Markussen said. "And a lot of people are concerned with that.
"Right or wrong, as we look at Steve O'Malley and the concern that was expressed about the postings that he did, I think people are looking for a little bit more accountability that does not exist in that current role with the county administrator," she said.
Still, she noted that the position would certainly have its benefits, particularly in serving as a consistent resource for department heads, but maintained that it would be a complicated budget addition.
