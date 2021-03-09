'Experience' sets mayoral candidates apart, Markussen says

"City hall is driven by people and individual votes and it's important to make sure that everyone is engaged, and it's also important in nonpartisan, that it's embracing all voices, and when we are going off to say this one is more important than this one, it's really hard to say we're going to move the community forward," she said.

Markussen also recently told the media that she is declining endorsements from either political party in an effort to maintain an independent candidacy.

"We have all seen what division does, it creates gridlock, so it's important to keep the mayor's race nonpartisan, because as I have said, I'm trying to go down the middle and to listen to both sides so that we can form solutions that we can all agree to," Markussen said.

"And what is encouraging to me is seeing the comments of people saying 'who cares,' because," she said, "everyone is pro-La Crosse. You have to be pro-La Crosse, that's how we're going to move things forward."

The Tribune editorial board pushed Markussen on past examples where her work to advocate for collaboration may have fallen through, or her leadership skills might have come into question.