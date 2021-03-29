Experience with homelessness now guides Kish Hudson in helping others with housing insecurities

When Kish Hudson gets a call from someone in need of services from Independent Living Resources, she’s able to use her own lived experiences to better lend a hand.
Hudson is coming up on three years with the agency, where she currently works as an independent living, prevention, information and referral, and certified peer specialist and works in prevention and advocacy, specifically around housing.
But for Hudson, she sees the work through a different lens, having experienced homelessness for much of her adult life before landing on her feet just a few years ago.
“I never imagined that I would be in this position. It was just never a thought in my head. I just wanted to be doing better than what I was doing,” Hudson said.
“I feel like my experience — I just want to give back to people what was given to me. And I feel like what I experienced helped me understand what the need is for the people that I work with,” she said.
Originally from Chicago, the 47-year-old first experienced homelessness while trying to finish high school, raise her first child and maintain a steady income all at the same time.
“That’s how I began my journey with homelessness,” Hudson said.
“I applied for low-income housing and sat on waiting lists for years. And in the midst of fighting to have a place to stay, sleeping on people’s couches, staying with friends, sometimes sleeping in my car, just trying to figure it all out and utilize the resources that I have, that were available,” she said.
In 1997, Hudson had to leave the low-income housing she had finally secured to move to La Crosse and care for her ill mother. But after her mom passed away in 2011, Hudson once again found herself without housing.
“It was just kind of like an ongoing battle of fight or flight all the time. I was on fight-or-flight mode all the time just trying to figure it out, trying to navigate the systems and raise children in the midst of it and keep my sanity in the midst of it,” Hudson said.
Working three jobs at the time and transitioning out of the Salvation Army shelter after her child grew sick, a new social worker at one of her children’s schools reached out to the family, knowing of their housing situation.
“When I met her, that’s when the game changed for me,” Hudson said.
The social worker not only helped Hudson find the right resources, but also navigate through them, which she said changed the way she utilized them.
“She wasn’t just throwing money at me saying here, we can do this for you, we can do that,” Hudson said. “She was basically connecting me to the resources, and not just connecting me, she really kind of went through it with me.
“She advocated for me, which gave me the confidence to start to feel better about myself and my situation,” she said.
The school social worker helped Hudson land the job at ILR, where she now uses that same energy into providing the same assistance that helped her, saying it’s not about the resources, but the people behind them, that matters.
“That’s what really, really stuck with me in working with the people who helped me, is they just got to know me. They didn’t just decide because of the decisions that I’m making how they’re going to work with me, you know what I mean? It just made me feel like a human being,” Hudson said.
The work and processes at ILR, Hudson said, helps her use these skills to their full potential, she said, as they try to meet people where they are and “ride alongside them,” to help them grow more independent, not forcing individuals to choose or take certain help.
“You can give people tons of resources, but if they go to these resources and these people aren’t accepting, aren’t understanding, aren’t trying to help you get to the root of what the problem is and how to fix it, then it does no good,” Hudson said.
“You can give me a ton of resources,” she said, “a pile of things in front of me and say, ‘Here, call this, this, this and this.’ But if that person is not mentally well enough to be able to navigate all that, then it’s just a pile of papers to them, and then they’re back asking for assistance again.
“People need a hand up, not a handout,” Hudson said.
Hudson’s intersectional experience navigating the systems as a Black woman also help her bring even more to her work, saying that understanding a person’s culture, background and historical setbacks are critical.
“The way they handled that situation with me, constantly reminding me of the historical piece of why I respond the way I respond, why I make decisions the way I make decisions, they helped me to be comfortable knowing that this is part of my culture, and it’s something I have to unlearn in order to get ahead,” she said.
She said it’s specifically important to create a nonjudgmental, non-stigmatized and comfortable environment for people of color and marginalized groups to ask for help.
“You know, people get judged for having on Jordans and having their nails and hair done, but they are at every office getting services,” Hudson said. “We get a lot of judgement for that.
“We don’t need people to judge us for making those decisions; we need to understand why a person who has very little or nothing would choose to buy shoes over paying a bill,” Hudson said.
La Crosse, Hudson said, is making good strides in building a foundation of understanding the lived and historical experiences of marginalized communities, and work like hers continues that work.
When Hudson first started at ILR three years ago this summer, she started out as an independent living specialist, until promoted to her current role six months later. She said she wears “multiple hats” and does a lot of work in prevention, working with landlords and consumers to prevent evictions and connecting individuals with rent assistance.
“As far as my role here at the agency, I enjoy everything I do. I feel like it’s just giving back to the community, to the people,” she said. “I still have a struggle, but overall, it’s 80% better than what my life was probably five years ago.
On top of her work, Hudson is also making sure she lifts up the generation after her, and is working to make sure her grandkids are housed and is raising one of them — a testament to the dedication she has to passing on the help she’s received.
“I feel like when people feel accepted for who they are, regardless of their situation, it helps build confidence in that person,” she said of her experiences. “And that’s really what happened with me. It built that confidence in me, and that’s what made me want better.”