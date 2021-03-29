Experience with homelessness now guides Kish Hudson in helping others with housing insecurities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school social worker helped Hudson land the job at ILR, where she now uses that same energy into providing the same assistance that helped her, saying it’s not about the resources, but the people behind them, that matters.

“That’s what really, really stuck with me in working with the people who helped me, is they just got to know me. They didn’t just decide because of the decisions that I’m making how they’re going to work with me, you know what I mean? It just made me feel like a human being,” Hudson said.

The work and processes at ILR, Hudson said, helps her use these skills to their full potential, she said, as they try to meet people where they are and “ride alongside them,” to help them grow more independent, not forcing individuals to choose or take certain help.

“You can give people tons of resources, but if they go to these resources and these people aren’t accepting, aren’t understanding, aren’t trying to help you get to the root of what the problem is and how to fix it, then it does no good,” Hudson said.