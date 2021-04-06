Extra Effort: Aquinas senior has kept infectious spirit after traumatic brain injury

While receiving treatment and recovering, Reid sometimes wasn’t able to see her mom, she said, and their family received a lot of help from friends. But she stepped up as a leader in her household, taking on new responsibilities like cooking dinner and looking after her brother who has autism.

“I would always just check up on him and tell him how our mom was doing OK and that everything would be fine, that she was getting better,” Reid said.

Her mom beat the cancer that same year, and through this all, those around Reid said that while she could have gotten lost in the frustration of needing help and being different, she has instead chosen to take on a compelling positive attitude that has radiated to everyone she meets.

“I’m so proud of her for being such an example of choosing your attitude and continuing to move forward and see the good, see the hope,” said Aquinas counselor Ryan Schaller. “Knowing that she has, no matter what the struggle, she has the ability within her and she never gave up on herself, nor did she ever give up on those that wanted to help her.

“She has won the hearts and minds of everyone at this school, and everyone supports her,” he said.