Feehan chosen to lead 3rd District Republican Party for another two years

The 3rd Congressional District Republican Party of Wisconsin re-elected Bill Feehan as the group's chairman for another two years at its annual meeting over the weekend.
Delegates from the 18 counties voted unanimously on Saturday, April 10 to re-elect Feehan, the party said in an announcement. Hannah Testin of Portage County was also re-elected as vice chair as the group gears up for months of campaigning ahead of the 2022 elections.
Feehan, who was also recently re-elected as chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party, a seat he has held since 2011, has come under fire in recent months.
This includes a recent request from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for Feehan and former President Donald Trump to pay at least $250,000 in legal fees from the lawsuits both filed against the state during the 2020 election.
Feehan is also currently facing allegations of fraud during the election after he and other Republican electors filed documents claiming Trump had won the presidential race and sent them to state and federal officials.
The district party also heard remarks from congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden, attorney general candidate Ryan Owens, as well as a panel with Sen. Pat Testin, Rep. Nancy VanderMeer and Rep. Tony Kurtz at its meeting.
In addition, the group participated in a straw poll to check temperatures for favored Republican gubernatorial candidates, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as a "clear favorite," the group said, with 68% support.