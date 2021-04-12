Feehan chosen to lead 3rd District Republican Party for another two years

The 3rd Congressional District Republican Party of Wisconsin re-elected Bill Feehan as the group's chairman for another two years at its annual meeting over the weekend.

Delegates from the 18 counties voted unanimously on Saturday, April 10 to re-elect Feehan, the party said in an announcement. Hannah Testin of Portage County was also re-elected as vice chair as the group gears up for months of campaigning ahead of the 2022 elections.

Feehan, who was also recently re-elected as chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party, a seat he has held since 2011, has come under fire in recent months.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This includes a recent request from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for Feehan and former President Donald Trump to pay at least $250,000 in legal fees from the lawsuits both filed against the state during the 2020 election.