Final results: Race for La Crosse mayor, city council
Final results: Race for La Crosse mayor, city council

Polls closed in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Watch here for live results coming in for the La Crosse mayoral race and the seven La Crosse Common Council seats.

Reynolds clinches tight win to become next mayor

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Vicki Markussen   4,45048.72
Mitch Reynolds* 4,655 50.96

With 35 of 35 precincts reporting.

La Crosse Common Council

District 7 - Final

Mac Kiel wins with 60% of the vote and 2 of 2 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Mac Kiel* 623 60.19 
Victoria McVey   410 39.61 

District 8 - Final

Mackenzie Mindel wins with 72% of the vote and 4 of 4 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Mackenzie Mindel*   37471.65 
Samuel Deetz 146 27.97 

District 9 - Final

Chris Woodard wins with 84% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chris Woodard* 299 83.75 
Write-in K.C. Cayo   58 16.25 

District 10 - Final

Rebecca Schwarz wins with 58% of the vote and 3 of 3 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Rebecca Schwarz* 544 57.93 
Richard P. Becker   395 42.07 

District 11 - Final

Jennifer Trost wins with 60% of the vote and 2 of 2 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Jennifer Trost* 401 59.85 
Richard Korish   268 40 

District 12 - Final

Incumbent Doug Happel wins reelection with 63% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Keonte Turner 308 36.41 
Doug Happel (i)*   535 63.24 

District 13 - Final

Mark Neumann wins with 63% of the vote with 3 of 3 precincts reporting.

Candidate Votes Percentage 
Chauncy Turner   20736.41 
Mark Neumann* 535 63.24 

This story was updated at 10:15 p.m.

