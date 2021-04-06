Final results: Race for La Crosse mayor, city council

Polls closed in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Watch here for live results coming in for the La Crosse mayoral race and the seven La Crosse Common Council seats.
Reynolds clinches tight win to become next mayor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Vicki Markussen
|4,450
|48.72
|Mitch Reynolds*
|4,655
|50.96
With 35 of 35 precincts reporting.
La Crosse Common Council
District 7 - Final
Mac Kiel wins with 60% of the vote and 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mac Kiel*
|623
|60.19
|Victoria McVey
|410
|39.61
District 8 - Final
Mackenzie Mindel wins with 72% of the vote and 4 of 4 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Mackenzie Mindel*
|374
|71.65
|Samuel Deetz
|146
|27.97
District 9 - Final
Chris Woodard wins with 84% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chris Woodard*
|299
|83.75
|Write-in K.C. Cayo
|58
|16.25
District 10 - Final
Rebecca Schwarz wins with 58% of the vote and 3 of 3 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rebecca Schwarz*
|544
|57.93
|Richard P. Becker
|395
|42.07
District 11 - Final
Jennifer Trost wins with 60% of the vote and 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Jennifer Trost*
|401
|59.85
|Richard Korish
|268
|40
District 12 - Final
Incumbent Doug Happel wins reelection with 63% of the vote with 2 of 2 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Keonte Turner
|308
|36.41
|Doug Happel (i)*
|535
|63.24
District 13 - Final
Mark Neumann wins with 63% of the vote with 3 of 3 precincts reporting.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Chauncy Turner
|207
|36.41
|Mark Neumann*
|535
|63.24