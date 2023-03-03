Plans for affordable housing and addressing homelessness were unanimously approved by the city of La Crosse’s finance and personnel committee Thursday evening.

The plans will go before the full council for approval March 9. The city is seeking community input on both plans by March 6.

Each respective plan will utilize about $1 million in federal grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The city plans to use the bulk of its HOME-American Rescue Plan funding – about 60% or $650,000 — for the development of affordable housing targeted toward homeless people.

Another 30% of funds would be used for support services to help the individuals stay housed. The last 10% is to be used for the administration of the program and funding.

“I just want to take the opportunity to state how health focused our community has been on addressing housing and homelessness issues in our community,” said Councilmember Rebecca Schwarz. “There's no one way to solve this problem in our community or any community and we're doing everything we can with every tool possible to get at the multiple roots that lead people to not having a safe, regular place to sleep at night.”

In regard to affordable housing, the city will utilize federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant program and the HOME program, both a part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The plan focuses on the development of multi-family affordable housing units, income restricted for people who make 80% or less of the county median income. There is also a focus on the rehabilitation of homes with severe housing problems.

The finance committee also approved using $75,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to conduct a housing study for the area.

Diane McGinnis, community development administrator with the city, said the study will help the city identify what the people of La Crosse need and want in regard to housing. McGinnis doesn’t know when or if the city has conducted a study like this in the past.

“It's really critical as we really are looking at this need in our community and the vastness of it and we want to be sure that we're building what the next future generations are going to need,” McGinnis said. “Do we need more single family (homes)? Do we need more multi-family? Do we need something the market doesn't even have today?”

The study will also help developers feel more confident when proposing ideas because they will know exactly what type of housing the community needs.

More housing is coming to La Crosse soon. The first housing development for the River Point District redevelopment received approval from the finance committee as well.

The Driftless Apartments and Townhomes, by MSP development based outside of Minneapolis, needs one last approval by the full council before the project can start construction.

The apartment complex will include 100 units of affordable senior housing and 20 three-bedroom townhomes available for purchase.

Additionally, the plan features 48 units for residents at or below 80% of the county median income, 48 units for residents at or below 50% and 24 units for residents at 30% of the county median income.

The project’s budget is $11.7 million, much of which is a hodge-podge of public investment. Private funding accounts for 32% of the project’s budget.

Public funding includes a tax increment financing loan from the city that will be paid back with the revenue generated from the apartments. The project has also received a Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and an acquisition and development grant of $100,000 from La Crosse county.

Other developments for the River Point District are still in the planning stages. Julie Emslie, economic development administrator at the city, said the city has exclusive rights to negotiation with three other developers.

Only the MSP Driftless Apartments include income restricted affordable housing.