Finance committee upholds fire chief's recommendations to pause Station No. 4 plans

The La Crosse Finance & Personnel Committee voted to uphold the fire chief's plan to hold off on demolishing and constructing a new Fire Station No. 4 after historical concerns were recently raised.
The decision came after nearly an hour of debate Thursday between city officials over the plan, which would pause the renovation plans to Station No. 4 on Gillette Street while historical advocates fully evaluate the plan for the existing 1940 station.
The plan, Chief Ken Gilliam announced last week internally to council members and evaluated by city staff, would use the budgeted dollars for No. 4 to instead erect Station No. 2 just north of Downtown.
Both stations were identified as top priorities to be replaced by a task force several years ago, but North Side officials expressed concern that their districts are receiving the short end of the compromise, arguing that the Gillette station needs to come first.
"Needless to say we need a new fire station on the North Side, and residents have made that very clear. And we also have people that would like to see the current fire Station No. 4 repurposed," said council member Barb Janssen, who represents a North Side district.
"I just think we can do better, and we can make some fine adjustments, and can get this done. And we don't need to move on to a low priority," Janssen said. "Let's hunker down, figure out a way to make it happen on the North Side.
Janssen proposed leaving the existing Station No. 4 as-is now and building the new facility on the property already purchased by the city while historical groups navigate the future of the old building, something other officials tried to flush out more during Thursday's meeting.
But tensions were high between officials during the discussions, as the committee faced a motion to deny the new plan, made by Janssen.
"We had a clear plan that has been in process for several years. We had a very clear plan for Fire Station No. 4 up until a few months ago when certain council members started to micromanage the process, and that's why now we are in a jumbled situation at best, with an unclear path forward," said Mayor Tim Kabat.
"I believe that there are certain council members, if they were given the opportunity would be picking out paint colors and carpet schemes because they want to get down to that level of detail. I stand by my micromanaging comments," he said.
"If this resolution's denied, you will be in a holding pattern, which will mean a delay. And I want our community members and our citizens, and especially our firefighters to hear your votes to delay because we have been working on new fire stations for many, many years, and this is — I think it's beyond ridiculous," he said. "What we're witnessing here is we're getting all twisted up around the axle in trying to have it every which way we want. We want to keep the old station, but we don't want a delay, but we want to redesign.
"It will be interesting for me to watch council members vote," Kabat said. "If they vote to deny this legislation, you're basically delaying a new fire station for at least a year. And I think that's truly unfair for our firefighters. I think that is a mistake and I would encourage you to vote down this denial."
Kabat faced criticism by two North Side council members for the comments, Janssen characterizing them as "loose threats."
"I am not micromanaging, I don't think any council members are micromanaging as our mayor has stated numerous times," said council member Andrea Richmond, who has been opposed to the shift in the renovation timeline from the beginning.
"I'm very disappointed that you are going to all of a sudden move the money," Richmond said.
Chief Gilliam pitched his case for shifting the plan, arguing that the move is a compromise that lets the historical preservation of Station No. 4 be properly sorted while still breaking ground on a new station this year — and that without the move, it could delay any new facilities for at least a year, something the city has already gone decades without.
"We'll end up with a good fire station on Gillette Street, and a good fire station on La Crosse and West Avenue. So this is really a win-win," he said. "Maybe it was just supposed to work out this way.
"My fear is that if we delay this now, months will turn into more months and by the time we actually get through design and the other engineering hurdles and things we have up on Gillette, it'll be fall," Gilliam said. "Which means we won't be breaking ground on anything until spring of 2022."
"I'm not changing plans," he said later. "As obstacles get placed in my way I'm strategically altering course to just try and get something done this year."
And while Station No. 4 was identified in the city's plan as the first priority in station renovations, Gilliam said that if you polled firefighters today, most would say No. 2 "hands down" has worse conditions.
The motion to deny the resolution failed, with only Janssen in favor. The resolution then passed through the F&P committee, with support from council members Phil Ostrem, Larry Sleznikow and Roger Christians. Janssen was the only no vote.
While the resolution to alter the timeline makes its way through the council, the city's Heritage Preservation Commission and local historical groups are navigating what the building's future might be.
These discussions were in-part energized after a petition was launched by Preservation Alliance of La Crosse to save the fire station, a move local leaders at first seemed frustrated with, but are now praising.
"I think ultimately the Preservation Alliance should be congratulated for raising these issues and I think the city and the chief deserve credit for coming up with a compromise," Kabat said.
The Heritage Preservation Committee is set to hold a public hearing on the building's future later this month, and officials believe PAL's petition to get Station No. 4 on the state's historical register are likely to be successful.
The plans to put Station No. 4 off a year will need the final approval from the La Crosse Common Council next Thursday, where there is expected to be more debate on the matter.