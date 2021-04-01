Finance committee upholds fire chief's recommendations to pause Station No. 4 plans

"I just think we can do better, and we can make some fine adjustments, and can get this done. And we don't need to move on to a low priority," Janssen said. "Let's hunker down, figure out a way to make it happen on the North Side.

Janssen proposed leaving the existing Station No. 4 as-is now and building the new facility on the property already purchased by the city while historical groups navigate the future of the old building, something other officials tried to flush out more during Thursday's meeting.

But tensions were high between officials during the discussions, as the committee faced a motion to deny the new plan, made by Janssen.

"We had a clear plan that has been in process for several years. We had a very clear plan for Fire Station No. 4 up until a few months ago when certain council members started to micromanage the process, and that's why now we are in a jumbled situation at best, with an unclear path forward," said Mayor Tim Kabat.

"I believe that there are certain council members, if they were given the opportunity would be picking out paint colors and carpet schemes because they want to get down to that level of detail. I stand by my micromanaging comments," he said.