An affordable housing project is the first development to be approved for the River Point District, an undevelopment area just north of downtown La Crosse.

The Driftless Apartments and Townhomes, by MSP Real Estate, Inc., received unanimous support from the La Crosse Common Council on Thursday.

Construction for the project is anticipated to begin in July now that the development agreement has been approved. Leasing for the units is scheduled to begin in February 2024 with full completion of the project anticipated for June 2025.

The apartment complex will include 100 units of independent senior housing and 20 three-bedroom townhome style family units.

All 120 units will be affordable for residents at or below 80% of the county median income, with 24 units set-aside as supportive service units for residents at 30% of the county median income.

The developer has signed an agreement with the La Crosse County Veterans Service Commission to partner in providing supportive services. MSP also plans to coordinate with Couleecap, Inc. to help with services for the 30% county median income units.

According to MSP’s project description, net rental rates for the affordable units will range from $468 per month to $1,390 per month, depending on income levels and unit size.

Amenities for the housing development include onsite parking, a community room, outdoor congregation space and a “tot lot.”

The project’s budget is $11.7 million, much of which is a hodge-podge of public investment. Private funding accounts for 32% of the project’s budget.

Public funding includes a tax increment financing loan from the city that will be paid back with the revenue generated from the apartments. The project also has received a Low Income Housing Tax Credit from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and an acquisition and development grant of $100,000 from La Crosse county.

Other developments for the River Point District are still in the planning stages. Julie Emslie, economic development administrator at the city, said the city has exclusive rights to negotiation with three other developers.

Only the MSP Driftless Apartments include income-restricted affordable housing.