Due to high water and some flooding, a trail in the La Crosse Marsh River is closed until further notice, according to the city of La Crosse Parks and Recreation Department.
The Willow Trail is a lower lying trail in the marsh and usually the first trail to go underwater when the La Crosse River starts to exceed its banks, said Leah Miller, outdoor recreation coordinator in the parks department.
The popular paved path connects Lang Drive with the Grand Crossing Trail off of East Avenue.
“If the La Crosse River continues seeing more water due to snow melt, we can expect some of the other trails to go underwater too,” Miller said.
Miller expects lower marsh trails such as the Cottonwood Trail and the Grand Crossing Trail to experience flooding.
The city department doesn’t know how long the trail will be closed due to impending weather conditions. As long as Mississippi water levels remain high, the excess water in the marsh won’t properly drain.
“The marsh takes on a lot of water,” Miller said. “Our entire watershed drains there as well as some of the storm water from the city is deposited in the La Crosse River Marsh.”
For people still wanting to enjoy the outdoors, Miller recommends sticking to sidewalks and paved trails in the community as the natural surface trails become saturated and slippery during rain events.
“When we do see precipitation like this, we close the trails for the safety of the community,” Miller said. “We just ask that the community respect the posted barricades for their own safety.”
