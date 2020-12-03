Former progressive 3rd Congressional candidate running for La Crosse Common Council

After making a bid for the national stage, former candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Mark Neumann, has filed paperwork to run for La Crosse Common Council.

Neumann ran for Congress against incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in the August primaries on a much more progressive platform, but lost by more than 60%.

His Congressional race was his first attempt at elected office.

"I believe that service to others is simply good for us all. We all do better when we all do better together. I want to serve as a member of our local government to help service to one another to be something that we all experience," Neumann told the Tribune about his run for local office.

He is just one of many to jump in the race this week following news that Mayor Tim Kabat would not be running for re-election.