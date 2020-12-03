 Skip to main content
Former progressive 3rd Congressional candidate running for La Crosse Common Council
Former progressive 3rd Congressional candidate running for La Crosse Common Council

After making a bid for the national stage, former candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Mark Neumann, has filed paperwork to run for La Crosse Common Council.

Neumann ran for Congress against incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in the August primaries on a much more progressive platform, but lost by more than 60%.

Mark Neumann

Neumann

His Congressional race was his first attempt at elected office.

"I believe that service to others is simply good for us all. We all do better when we all do better together. I want to serve as a member of our local government to help service to one another to be something that we all experience," Neumann told the Tribune about his run for local office.

Chauncy Turner

Chauncy Turner, chair of the Human Rights Commission and candidate for La Crosse Common Council.

He is just one of many to jump in the race this week following news that Mayor Tim Kabat would not be running for re-election.

All but one current city council member up for re-election this year will not seek another term, and two of them instead are gunning for mayor.

Neumann will face Chauncy Turner, who currently chairs the city's Human Rights Commission and runs a consulting firm. for the seat to represent District 13.

Mayor Tim Kabat

Kabat

"I'm proud to live here, and want to help brighten the future for all our citizens and make La Crosse the example of social and economic diversity," Turner wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy.

Other new candidates include Samuel Deetz, who filed paperwork to run for District 8, currently held by mayoral candidate Jessica Olson.

Jennifer Trost has also filed paperwork to campaign for District 11, hoping to replace council president Martin Gaul, who is also running for mayor.

Here's a complete list of candidates who have filed initial paperwork as of Thursday morning:

Mayor of La Crosse

Jessica Olson

Martin Gaul

Common Council District 7

Mac Kiel

Common Council District 8

Mackenzie Mindel

Samuel Deetz

Common Council District 9

Chris Woodard

Common Council District 10

Rebecca Schwarz

Richard Becker

Common Council District 11

Jennifer Trost

Common Council District 12

Doug Happel (I)

Keonte Turner

Common Council District 13

Chauncy Turner

Mark Neumann

Local elections will be held April 6, 2021, and the deadline to file candidacy paperwork is 5 p.m. January 5, 2021.

