Former progressive 3rd Congressional candidate running for La Crosse Common Council

After making a bid for the national stage, former candidate for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District, Mark Neumann, has filed paperwork to run for La Crosse Common Council.
Neumann ran for Congress against incumbent Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, in the August primaries on a much more progressive platform, but lost by more than 60%.
His Congressional race was his first attempt at elected office.
"I believe that service to others is simply good for us all. We all do better when we all do better together. I want to serve as a member of our local government to help service to one another to be something that we all experience," Neumann told the Tribune about his run for local office.
He is just one of many to jump in the race this week following news that Mayor Tim Kabat would not be running for re-election.
All but one current city council member up for re-election this year will not seek another term, and two of them instead are gunning for mayor.
Neumann will face Chauncy Turner, who currently chairs the city's Human Rights Commission and runs a consulting firm. for the seat to represent District 13.
"I'm proud to live here, and want to help brighten the future for all our citizens and make La Crosse the example of social and economic diversity," Turner wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy.
Other new candidates include Samuel Deetz, who filed paperwork to run for District 8, currently held by mayoral candidate Jessica Olson.
Jennifer Trost has also filed paperwork to campaign for District 11, hoping to replace council president Martin Gaul, who is also running for mayor.
Here's a complete list of candidates who have filed initial paperwork as of Thursday morning:
Mayor of La Crosse
Jessica Olson
Martin Gaul
Common Council District 7
Common Council District 8
Samuel Deetz
Common Council District 9
Common Council District 10
Richard Becker
Common Council District 11
Jennifer Trost
Common Council District 12
Doug Happel (I)
Common Council District 13
Mark Neumann
Local elections will be held April 6, 2021, and the deadline to file candidacy paperwork is 5 p.m. January 5, 2021.
