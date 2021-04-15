Four charged with drug possession and sale after sting in La Crosse

Four individuals were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday with felonies related to the sale and manufacturing of heroin stemming from a sting operation by local law enforcement.
On April 5, using a confidential informant, officers monitored the sale of 3.8 grams of heroin or fentanyl, which began at a residence on Liberty Street near Logan Middle School and was finalized at an apartment on Ninth Street near the La Crosse Public Library.
At the time of the sale, officers identified Pa Zielke, 40, La Crosse, and followed them, the CI and others around the city for a time; the criminal complaint noted that Zielke was nervous about police presence, eventually ending up at the 9th Street residence where the sale was made.
During the operation using a recording device on the CI, officers overheard Zielke, who is also known as Amanda Yang, discussing the price of the drugs, stating that one package was worth "$210 a gram" while others were more expensive. Officers were then able to listen while the drug transaction took place.
The CI used a police controlled buy money to make the purchase, and all evidence was turned over to law enforcement afterwards.
Later, with the help of partnering law enforcement agencies, officers were able to identify Jerren E. Springs, 34, and Steven J. Smith, 41, both of La Crosse, present at the time of the sale.
On April 13, officers arrested both Zielke and Springs in Stoddard, according to the criminal complaints involved in the case, though not many other details were offered about the arrests.
That same day, after identifying Smith's involvement in the operation and receiving tips, including possession of the controlled buy money from April 5, officers conducted a probation search at the residence on Liberty Street where Smith was seen.
During the search, officers also identified Maggie M. Mitchell, 22, La Crosse, in the residence. According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell appeared to drop something while speaking with police, where officers later found a gem baggie of fentanyl. She later told officers she was at the residence to purchase drugs, and Smith said she was there to "crash."
Officers placed Smith in handcuffs while conducting the search of the apartment, stating it was for their safety due to Smith's large size.
During the search, officers noted a plastic scale with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine on it, a digital scale with .4 grams of fentanyl and a meth pipe with white residue in plain view in the living room.
Later, $100 of controlled buy money used in the April 5 drug sting was located in Smith's jacket. Other evidence found during the search included a scale top containing meth and leasing agreements and bills.
Both Smith and Mitchell were arrested and taken into custody at the time of the probation search.
Zielke was charged Thursday with two felonies for manufacturing and delivering heroin, with the intent to deliver near a park and school. She was given a $10,000 cash bond.
Smith was also charged with two felonies for possession and intent to deliver meth near a school, and with maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was released on a $2,000 signature bond Thursday.
Springs was charged with a felony for manufacturing and delivering heroin near a park. He was released on a $2,5000 signature bond. And Mitchell was charged with one felony count for possession of narcotic drugs, and was released on a $1,000 signature bond.