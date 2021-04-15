Four charged with drug possession and sale after sting in La Crosse

Four individuals were charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court on Thursday with felonies related to the sale and manufacturing of heroin stemming from a sting operation by local law enforcement.

On April 5, using a confidential informant, officers monitored the sale of 3.8 grams of heroin or fentanyl, which began at a residence on Liberty Street near Logan Middle School and was finalized at an apartment on Ninth Street near the La Crosse Public Library.

At the time of the sale, officers identified Pa Zielke, 40, La Crosse, and followed them, the CI and others around the city for a time; the criminal complaint noted that Zielke was nervous about police presence, eventually ending up at the 9th Street residence where the sale was made.

During the operation using a recording device on the CI, officers overheard Zielke, who is also known as Amanda Yang, discussing the price of the drugs, stating that one package was worth "$210 a gram" while others were more expensive. Officers were then able to listen while the drug transaction took place.

The CI used a police controlled buy money to make the purchase, and all evidence was turned over to law enforcement afterwards.