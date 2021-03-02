GOP pushing for 'rematch' between Rep. Kind and Van Orden to help win back majority

"It's all hands on deck right now in Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis it has caused, and that's what I'm focused on doing," Kind said in a statement to the Tribune. "I haven't made any decisions about 2022."

The Kind team declined to comment specifically on the memo or the potential rematch with Van Orden.

Van Orden has remained in the spotlight since losing in November, staying active with local and statewide GOP groups and in political discussions, and told the Tribune in a statement that he is "very seriously considering running" against Kind again.

"Nothing is off the table. It's clear to the thousands of people I've spoken to in this district that Ron Kind does not represent their interests or reflect our Wisconsin values," Van Orden told the Tribune.

"He was only able to secure victory last year because Nancy Pelosi gave his campaign a last-minute cash infusion of $600,000 which bought his vote for Pelosi's speakership and his vote for the $1.9 trillion 'COVID' bill that only allocates 9% for COVID relief," he said.