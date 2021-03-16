Grand Crossing Trail closed March 17 for tree maintenance

The Grand Crossing Trail through La Crosse's marsh will be closed Wednesday, March 17 for tree maintenance work.

The work, being done by Xcel Energy, will begin 7 a.m. The trail is anticipated to reopen that same afternoon, but will remain closed until the work is completed.

The trail will be closed from River Valley Drive to Myrick Park.

In addition, all natural surface trails in La Crosse are currently closed due to wet conditions. Footprints and tire tracks left behind in wet trails can cause expensive damage to trails, officials warn.

Trails in Hixon Forest, Upper Hixon Forest, The Gateway, Mathy, Hass and Dobson Tract are all closed.

Paved and gravel trails are still open, though, including Pammel Creek, Bud Hendrickson, Chad Erickson Park Trail, VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail, Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail and the La Crosse River Marsh when it is out of maintenance.

