Grandad Bluff to undergo native species restoration project

The Grandad Bluff overlook will undergo restoration in the next two weeks, where crews will remove invasive and undesirable species and replanted with native species.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11, crews will remove and burn brush piles of the unwanted plant species from the wooded area beneath the overlook, the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department said Monday.

Native species will then be planted in the same area after the removal and burning is completed.

Because of the restoration, the bluff overlook may be closed periodically, and parks staff asks the public to obey signs and fencing as the restoration continues.

The parks department said that the project area is within the monarch butterfly migration corridor, as well, and the restoration will improve the it and other species' migratory stopover habitat.

