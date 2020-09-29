Group of La Crosse County moms says courts unfairly favor abusive fathers

Often, the women wrote they had received outside professional recommendations and findings from therapists, social workers or other court systems, but those outside opinions were reported to be largely ignored by the La Crosse County Family Court.

The moms were also often painted as manipulating their children to perceive their fathers negatively, according to the letters, the court accusing the mothers of "parentizing," alienating and coercing children's testimonials.

Some of the mothers reported being forced to undergo psychological evaluations, in some instances where some results were never shared or were conflicting with outside professional medical findings.

The mothers also wrote that professionals within the court often acted unprofessionally, forming close and unbalanced relationships with fathers.

One mother wrote that a court official dedicated to "reunification therapy," only met with her children for one hour during a two-year period, but worked closely with the father, saying the official "found him charming and bright."

"La Crosse County is currently more interested in punishing women and children for speaking up, than in noticing the horrifying behaviors of abusive men," another mom wrote in her letter.