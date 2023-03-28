In partnership with the Housing Advocacy Committee, Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area recently polled La Crosse and City Council candidates on the ballot for the April 4 elections.

Habitat invited all candidates on the ballot, including incumbents and those running unopposed, to share their views on important local housing concerns.

Four questions asked about the production of affordable housing units in La Crosse, mitigation of homelessness, efforts to address racial disparities in housing, creation of higher density opportunities in housing development and improving access to safe and affordable rental housing.

Eight candidates were contacted via phone and/or email and two candidates responded. Tamra Dickinson, running for an open seat in District 1, and Christine Kahlow, the incumbent running unopposed in District 6, were the two respondents.

In response to how to mitigate homelessness in La Crosse, both Dickinson and Kahlow said supporting the city's homeless services coordinator is a priority.

"One of the first steps in homelessness is continued efforts to get the availabel support services to work together to meet the needs of the unsheltered population," Dickinson said. "There is a large proportion of mental illness and addiction involved in this population."

In the city of La Crosse, 36% of households pay more than one-third of their income on housing. In the past several months, the median home sale price in La Crosse ranged from $230,000 to $250,000.

Candidates were asked how they would encourage the production of more affordable homes in La Crosse.

Kahlow said she will "support recommendations that will be sustainable and be an asset to neighborhoods."

Community members can read the full responses by visiting Habitat’s website at www.habitatlacrosse.org/housing-advocacy.

Lack of access to affordable housing spurred the creation of the Housing Advocacy Committee in 2019. The committee is a grassroots collaboration of local stakeholders concerned with safe and affordable housing.

Led by Habitat staff, the committee is working on bringing attention to the community challenges regarding housing, from homelessness to tenant rights to access to homeownership, through education, outreach, and advocating for legislation and policy changes addressing these challenges at the state and local level.

Habitat staff and members of the Housing Advocacy Committee are eager to get to work with new council members and continue working toward a city where everyone has access to safe, affordable housing.

Habitat encourages community members to make a plan to vote on April 4.